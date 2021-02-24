COVID declining in county schools

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that just four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system. This brings the total number of cases in the county school system to 197.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

“This week, Coffee County Schools have only four new cases of COVID-19 to report.

“Our cases have steadily declined in the past several weeks. Zion Chapel School has one student case, New Brockton Elementary has one faculty case, New Brockton High School has one student case and Kinston School has one student case. This brings our total COVID-19 cases to 197 since the start of school on Aug 10.

“Thanks to our local Walmart stores, our employees now have the opportunity to get vaccinated if they so desire. It has been an ongoing process to be able to provide our employees the chance to get vaccinated. I again want to thank those that have worked so hard with us to make this happen.

“Nothing about COVID-19 has been fair to all involved. Everything we do in education has been altered, completely changed, postponed or canceled in some fashion due to this pandemic. Many additional duties and responsibilities have been thrust upon our employees in order for them to be able to conduct face-to-face instruction for the benefit of our students. I can attest to the continuous efforts and sacrifices of our employees to make this school year possible. Their efforts have not gone unnoticed.”

