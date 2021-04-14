COVID numbers rapidly declining

Coffee County EMA Director James Brown told county commissioners Monday morning that because “cases are dwindling fast,” he’s hopeful this would be his last COVID report for a while.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported just 26 cases over the last 14 days, an average of less than two per day. Brown said the county is tracking along with the rest of the state, which has seen an average of approximately 200 per day over the last 14 days.

“We’re about 1 percent of the population, so about two per day is about the same rate the state is averaging,” he said.

He also reported just 301 hospitalizations statewide, down from the record high of 3,084 on January 11.

Since March 2020, the county has recorded 5,399 total cases and 112 deaths. Five deaths were added over the last two weeks, but Brown said he believed the sudden increase was due to the verification process. The first death in the county was recorded on April 1, 2020.

“We think that most of those were due to the time required to process the paperwork and ensure those were actually COVID deaths,” he explained.