COVID numbers rapidly declining

Coffee County EMA Director James Brown told county commissioners Monday morning that because “cases are dwindling fast,” he’s hopeful this would be his last COVID report for a while.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported just 26 cases over the last 14 days, an average of less than two per day. Brown said the county is tracking along with the rest of the state, which has seen an average of approximately 200 per day over the last 14 days.
“We’re about 1 percent of the population, so about two per day is about the same rate the state is averaging,” he said.
He also reported just 301 hospitalizations statewide, down from the record high of 3,084 on January 11.
Since March 2020, the county has recorded 5,399 total cases and 112 deaths. Five deaths were added over the last two weeks, but Brown said he believed the sudden increase was due to the verification process. The first death in the county was recorded on April 1, 2020.
“We think that most of those were due to the time required to process the paperwork and ensure those were actually COVID deaths,” he explained.
Despite Governor Kay Ivey’s dismissal of the mask mandate, which ended on April 9 at 5 p.m., Brown said they would continue to encourage people to remain vigilant and take personal responsibility. There are also several variants of the virus that have emerged that are cause for continued precautions: the UK, the South African, the California and the Brazil P.1. Brown said that while more research is needed, these variants have shown to be more transmittable and could be potentially more severe and carry a higher death rate.
“As far as I know, from everything I’ve looked at, they’ve only had one of those variants here in Alabama, and that’s the UK variant,” he said. “There’s also a couple of variants they call ‘of interest,’ which means they don’t know much about it, so they’re researching and trying to see what they are, and that’s a New York one and a Brazil one.”
So far, research has shown that the vaccine has been effective on all known variants, he said.
To date, 10,732 Coffee County residents have received at least one or more dose of the vaccine, which represents 26 percent of those eligible, and approximately 7,000 residents have received both doses. Commissioner Kim Ellis asked if that number included those who were vaccinated out of the county and if there was a way to track it, and Brown said that county numbers are tracked through ImmPRINT (Immunization Patient Registry with Integrated Technology), a statewide population-based information system for adults and all children born in Alabama since January 1, 1993, and that the number does represent out-of-county vaccinations.
With the recent opening of eligibility to all Alabamians 16 and older, the number of those eligible increased to over 40,000. Brown said he expects the percentage of vaccinated residents to rise in the coming weeks.
“I encourage everyone to go out and get your vaccine. Walmart, Walgreens, the health department… there’s a lot of places you can get this now,” he said. “On average, the flu shot is about 45 percent in Alabama, and if we can get to that I’ll feel real happy.”
For those that have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, Brown said that after symptoms are gone and the quarantine period is up, they are clear to get vaccinated. Only those who have been treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma need to wait for a period of 90 days.
“If you just came down with the virus two months ago, you can get a vaccine,” he said.
Brown also said that if a surge were to happen as a result of spring break travel, it would take two to three weeks to appear.
“I’m keeping my prayer that this is my last update for this,” he said. “I’m hoping our numbers maintain that low rate.”
In other business:
County Administrator Rod Morgan asked to enter into an agreement with HireQuest to bring on temporary labor to help clean up litter along the roadways, and the commission approved the request.
Morgan also issued a reminder that masks will continue to be required in federal buildings such as the courthouses in Enterprise and Elba, but they will be encouraged but not required in county facilities.
County Agent Gavin Mauldin said the raised bed workshop in Elba went well and had a turnout of 18 people. The Forestry Landowner Tour will be held on Friday, April 23 in Elba at the National Security Recreation Property, and an egg-selling class will be held at the Enterprise Farmers Market on Tuesday, April 27. The 4-H shotgun club will also be attending the state competition in Childersburg this weekend.