COVID relief and government funding package passes congress

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama voted in favor of a year-end COVID relief and government funding package that includes a number of bills and priorities he has advocated for this year. The $2.3 trillion package, which includes both annual government funding and $900 billion specifically for COVID relief, passed the Senate and the House of Representatives late last night by overwhelming bipartisan margins. The bill now heads to the President’s desk to be signed in to law.

“I’ve been calling for Congress to pass additional COVID aid since May, and while it’s a relief that we were finally able to pass this package before critical aid programs expire at the end of the year, this bill is not sufficient to address the dual economic and health crises that we are facing,” Jones said. “This package does contain positive news for health care workers, schools and small businesses, but more action from Congress will certainly be needed next year to provide additional help for working families and state and local governments.”