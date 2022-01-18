COVID testing location opens at ESCC

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, the Alabama Department of Public Health and Enterprise State Community College are partnering with Easy Testing to offer COVID-19 testing at the college, located at 600 Plaza Drive in Enterprise.

Testing will be available in the Student Center Parking Lot (Parking Lot C) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting Tuesday, Jan. 18. The testing utilizes a Yale saliva PCR test with results returned in 24-48 hours.

Anyone needing to be tested can pre-register at EasyTesting.com, though pre-registration is not required. Insurance is also accepted but not required to be tested or to register.

Easy Testing has operated similar testing sites in Baldwin County and Monroe County in Alabama as well as multiple locations in Maricopa County, AZ, since the beginning of 2021.

For more information, contact Corey Kirkland at Corey.Kirkland@adph.state.al.us

About Easy Testing: