COVID testing location opens at ESCC

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, the Alabama Department of Public Health and Enterprise State Community College are partnering with Easy Testing to offer COVID-19 testing at the college, located at 600 Plaza Drive in Enterprise.
Testing will be available in the Student Center Parking Lot (Parking Lot C) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting Tuesday, Jan. 18. The testing utilizes a Yale saliva PCR test with results returned in 24-48 hours.
Anyone needing to be tested can pre-register at EasyTesting.com, though pre-registration is not required. Insurance is also accepted but not required to be tested or to register.
Easy Testing has operated similar testing sites in Baldwin County and Monroe County in Alabama as well as multiple locations in Maricopa County, AZ, since the beginning of 2021.
For more information, contact Corey Kirkland at Corey.Kirkland@adph.state.al.us
About Easy Testing:
Easy Testing was born in response to the pressing need for safe, effective, and accurate testing during the global COVID-19 pandemic. With so many tests to choose from, long lines at your local testing centers, and often longer waits for test results, Easy Testing removes the confusion and hassle from the equation by offering safe and efficient turnkey solutions. Easy Testing is a division of Health Screening Services, LLC.
Find out more at HealthScreeningSolutions.com and EasyTesting.com
About Enterprise State Community College
Enterprise State Community College is a comprehensive community college which serves more than 1,800 students annually between its Enterprise campus and the Alabama Aviation Colleges in Andalusia and Ozark. Each campus and site currently fulfill the Alabama Community College System's mission for education and training which leads to high-wage, high-demand jobs in integral careers worldwide. Students can obtain associate degrees and certificates through multiple programs at the college.