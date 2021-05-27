Covington Electric Co-op awards $23K in scholarships to area high school seniors

Covington Electric Co-op (CEC) is committed to supporting education and the career goals of young people. That is why the co-op contributes time and money to this worthy effort. CEC offers scholarships each year to deserving high school seniors through the Electric Cooperative Foundation in Montgomery, Ala., which evaluates all applications and awards scholarships to students attending vocational schools, colleges, and universities. Applicants must be dependents of CEC members to apply. Details about the scholarships are publicized through Alabama Living, the CEC website, and social media.

CEC offers two $1,000 scholarships, one for a senior heading to college and one for a senior heading to technical college, at each high school served by the co-op. In addition to these scholarships, there are two $1,000 at-large scholarships that are awarded to eligible high school seniors attending schools not served by CEC with the same stipulations.

CEC awarded 12 additional $1,000 scholarships this year to the 2020 Montgomery Youth Tour students who were unable to compete for the Washington Youth Tour because it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congratulations to the 2021 CEC Scholarship Recipients: