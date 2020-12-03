Cpl. Cloud recognized for Native American Heritage Month

November marked the 70th anniversary of Cpl. Mitchell Red Cloud Jr.’s fight-to-the-death valor in the Korean War.

Coincidentally, this anniversary of Red Cloud's death comes during Native American Heritage Month, which is observed annually every November.

On the night of Nov. 5, 1950, Red Cloud, a Native American of the Ho-Chunk, or Winnebago tribe, was on a ridge guarding his company command post when he was surprised by a coordinated assault of Chinese forces.

He sounded the alarm as the enemy charged from a brush-covered area less than 100 feet from him. Springing up, he delivered devastating point-blank automatic rifle fire into the advancing enemy. His accurate and intense fire slowed the assault and gained time for the company to consolidate its defense. With utter fearlessness, he main­tained his firing position until being severely wounded by enemy fire.

Refusing assistance, he pulled himself up, wrapped his arm around a tree and continued his deadly fire until he was fatally wounded. His company found him the next morning, surrounded by dead Chinese troops.

His “dauntless courage and gallant self-sacrifice” stopped the enemy from over­running his company's position, and gained time for reorganization and evacuation of the wounded.

In April 1951, Gen. Omar Bradley, then-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presented Red Cloud's posthumous Medal of Honor to his mother, Lillian “Nellie” Red Cloud.