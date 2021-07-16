Crash claims Geneva County man

A single-vehicle crash Thursday night has claimed the life of a Geneva County man, according to Alabama State Troopers

Troopers reported that a 2005 Hyundai Elantra driven by Freddie Lamar Pope, 55, of Samson left the roadway and struck several trees. Pope was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The accident occurred on Alabama 52 near the 10 mile marker, approximately six miles west of Samson city limits, at around 8:03 p.m. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

