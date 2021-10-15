Crash claims life of Coffee County man

A two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, and claimed the life of a Coffee County man. The crash occurred when a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Robin Taylor Fleming, 50, of Andalusia crossed the center line and collided with a 1993 Chevy S-10 driven by John Ira Folmer, 66, of Elba. Folmer was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Coffee County 376, approximately eight miles east of Elba city limits. Nothing further is available as Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.