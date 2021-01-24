 Skip to main content
Crash kills Coffee Co. man
Two wrecks occurring several hours apart beginning Wednesday night claimed the lives of two Coffee County men.

A two vehicle crash early Friday morning seriously injured one person and left another dead, Alabama State Troopers said in a press release Friday evening.

Andrew Keith Baker, 42, of Jack was traveling southbound on U.S. 231 in a northbound lane when the 1998 Toyota 4 Runner he was driving struck a 2008 Ford Edge head on, the responding trooper reported. Baker was then transported to Troy Regional Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following that collision, troopers reported that a commercial motor vehicle traveling in the northbound lane then struck the Ford. The driver of the Ford, who has not been identified at this time, was transported to Southeast Health for “possible life-threatening injuries.”

The collisions occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m. near the 60 mile marker, about 15 miles south of Troy.

No further information was available as troopers continue to investigate.

