Crime Victims’ Rights Week proclaimed in Enterprise

Lewis is an outreach advocate for the Wiregrass Angel House, which works to provide vital services to crime victims, including a 24-hour hotline, crisis intervention, counseling, legal advocacy, crime scene cleanup and dog therapy.

Cooper and Police Chief Michael Moore, right, said the preservation of peace and protection from violence for all citizens of the City of Enterprise are fundamental priorities of government. The week is set aside to renew the commitment to continually improve support and services for crime victims and survivors.