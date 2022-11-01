Crowley: Coffee County Family Services serves thousands every year

Here’s a number for you: 10,000. It’s a pretty big number. It’s also the number of families that Coffee County Family Services helps every year.

Judy Crowley, the director of CCFS for 23 years, spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club recently about the programs offered through the agency.

Coffee County Family Services is a "full-service family resource center offering parent education, home visits, resource referrals, free tax preparation, assistance with Christmas and Back to School, supervised visitation and monitored exchange." Crowley said that its mission is to help make families stronger. One way the staff does this is by helping parents learn to nurture, love, supervise, discipline, and teach their children.

One program with this goal in mind works with families of young people who have been adjudicated and who are considered to be “high risk.” This means that the children have been arrested for assault, grand theft, burglary, or come from homes where they have been abused, have a family member in prison or on drugs, or are in foster care. Working with the Department of Youth Services, CCFS staff intervenes in order to prevent the child’s behavior from escalating, and to keep the child from being sent to the state's Department of Youth Services facility Mount Meigs east of Montgomery.

Counselors talk with the parents, grandparents, or guardians to determine the “real story” behind the child’s behavior, and then work with them to help them learn to supervise the child, to learn how to control their environment. Crowley said they cannot control what goes inside the child’s head, but they can control their access to their phones or a car, who their friends are, and the home environment.

She said most of the youth are cooperative, although the parents may not be. Some parents choose to abdicate responsibility for their child’s behavior, even though setting boundaries and supervising their activities is actually a way of showing love for their children.

Out of approximately 40 children counseled last year, only one was finally sent to Mount Meigs. Counselors work with the youth to help them set a plan for the future, to stay in school, and stay out of Mount Meigs.

Another program that Crowley is particularly proud of is the teen parent program. She admits that there are far too many teen parents in our community, and that there are a number of issues relating to teen parents. They are, after all, teenagers with all the angst, physical changes, and emotional/psychological concerns most teens have.

On one hand, CCFS has to work with these parents to help them learn how to keep their baby safe while the teen mother is fretting over not having a date for the prom. However, Crowley said, in the long run, she is not worried about these parents; they will be just fine, she said.

Teen moms, more than any other age group of parents, talk to their children – they have excellent communication skills with their children. Their children are also more physically adept because the parents are young enough to be able to romp and play with their children than perhaps older parents are.

Coffee County Family Services also has a program that brings non-custodial parents and their children together in a safe and friendly place. The parents have an opportunity to meet with their children in a supervised setting on Saturdays. Crowley reported that they typically have five or six visits each Saturday. This program has helped many children get to know their other parent in a fun, safe, friendly environment.

CCFS also offers an employment boot camp for individuals who want to find a job – this program also aims to help people move off the food stamp program and remain on the job. Now, there are 12 people enrolled in the camp which meets every day from 9 a.m. until noon. Those in attendance learn soft skills, such as getting to work on time and being respectful, basic math skills, and light industrial skills.

The Lions Club works with CCFS to help people who qualify receive free eye exams and eyeglasses. Crowley works with those individuals and refers them for the exams. If someone needs eye surgery, she helps refer them to the Lions Sight program in Birmingham.

Currently, CCFS is gearing up for Christmas. They hope to serve about 1,000 children and are working to have 450 bikes ready by Dec. 16. A number of groups, including firefighters, high school students, and church groups help to assemble the bikes.

Crowley said that she has been able to purchase bikes for about $75, so anyone who wishes can donate funds directly to CCFS to be used to purchase bikes for Christmas. Toys can also be donated through the Toys for Tots drives taking place.

Following her presentation, Enterprise Lions Club President Mike Thomas presented Crowley with a Lions Challenge coin and thanked her for coming.

The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at the Enterprise Farmers’ Market. A catered lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., followed by a brief business meeting and a guest speaker.