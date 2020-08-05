Crying Towel fundraiser to benefit DYW

Coffee County head football coaches will compete for the first ever Crying Towel Award on Thursday, Aug. 13 at Enterprise High School’s performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.

The event is set to serve as a fun, kickoff event for the upcoming football season and that also benefits the Distinguished Young Women of Coffee County.

Attendees will hear of how summer workouts and practices went and a preview of the upcoming season from head coaches Rick Darlington, Enterprise High School, Zack Holmes, New Brockton, and Randy Bryant, Zion Chapel. Organizer Helen Faught said all coaches were invited to attend but some had prior engagements.

Dr. Michael McQueen will be the emcee for the evening. All proceeds go to the DYW of Coffee County Scholarship Program.

“We hope that everyone can come out to support these area Coffee County coaches by attending this fundraiser,” Faught said. “This will be a fun-filled night of laughter and excitement for our Coffee County football season while supporting the Distinguished Young Women Scholarship Program. Let’s cheer on our area coaches and celebrate their hard work!”

She also added that social distancing will be enforced and masks will be required.

Tickets are $5 for those under 12 and $10 for 12 and over. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

