Commending the Enterprise City Schools for their “genuine commitment to preparing students for their lives after high school by providing them opportunities to earn advanced diplomas, explore their individual career option and receive college credit,” Enterprise Mayor William Cooper signed a proclamation Monday recognizing February as Career Technical Education Month in the City of Progress.

“Career and technical education programs in the Enterprise City Schools System have become a rigorous, progressive, and vital part of the total educational system,” Cooper said. “These programs provide students with opportunities to gain invaluable hands-on experience.

“Career and technical education programs in the Enterprise City Schools System are committed to recruiting highly qualified and focused educators who are dedicated to ensuring that no child will be left behind,” said Cooper, a retired longtime educator.

"Profound economic and technological changes in our society are rapidly reflected in the structure and nature of work, thereby placing new and additional responsibilities on our educational system.”