CUES Alabama Council spreads holiday cheer

Birmingham, Ala. — This has been the year of challenges for everyone, including the CUES- Alabama Council.

The Council had to make a hard decision at the peak of the Pandemic to cancel its first event in April. The group continued to meet virtually each month to help weather the challenges and provide support to the other credit unions that are represented on the Council. Just in time for the holidays, the Council was able to share some cheer with area non-profit organizations.

“Since we were not able to have our professional development days this year, the Council thought it would be great to donate $6,000 towards worthy organizations across Alabama,” said Chair Harriet James. The CUES- Alabama Council nominated six different agencies to each receive a $1,000 donation.

AmFirst Foundation

African-American Credit Union Coalition

Credit Union Partner’s Helping Hands Foundation

Free2Teach

MAX4Kids

Southeastern Credit Union Foundation

The Council Plans to continue its generosity in 2021 by issuing grants to smaller credit unions with limited resources and budgets. The grant can be used towards things like virtual learning, conferences, CUES membership or direct mail pieces.