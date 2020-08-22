Culvert replacement will close part of College Street

Enterprise city officials announced Friday that a portion of West College Street will be closed beginning Tuesday, Aug. 25, for a long-awaited culvert replacement project.
The culvert over a tributary to Blanket Creek will be replaced through a $339,861 project partially funded by $216,000 in flood damage repair assistance from the Alabama Department of Transportation. The project has been in the preparation stages since 2015 and included temporary repairs made by the Enterprise Public Works Department along with design and construction of a culvert crossing, associated headwalls and roadway replacement.
City Engineering Consultant Glenn Morgan said the process of receiving environmental clearances, obtaining additional rights of way, obtaining ALDOT authorizations and taking other necessary steps in the preparation process delayed the project significantly. He said leaders welcome the start of the project this week.
The project will include replacing the temporary corrugated metal culvert pipes with a concrete culvert. McDonald Construction Co. of Union Springs was awarded the work contract.
They expect the culvert replacement will take about two months. Beginning Tuesday, West College Street will be closed from Westview Drive and W. Lee Street.
Motorists will be detoured from College Street south on Alabama Street, west on Simmons Street and north on Westview Drive. All drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area.
