Current phase of resurfacing project progressing

Phase III(A) of the FY22 Resurfacing Improvement Project is on schedule to be complete within the next two months. As part of this phase of the project, to date, 37 of the 60 streets are completed.

Work along Dixie Drive started Monday and will continue for the next several days as crews mill and resurface the roadway. Cedar Drive, Pinehurst Drive and Sweet Gum Place are also expected to be resurfaced this week.

At the city council meeting Jan. 3, the council awarded the bid for FY23 Resurfacing Improvements, Phase III(B) to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc. in the amount of $2,495,728.40.

Wiregrass Construction Company is the construction contractor for Phase III(A) and by awarding the Company Phase III(B), City of Enterprise Consulting Engineer Glenn Morgan says the project will move smoothly from one phase to the next. Morgan told the council he anticipates a notice for Phase III(B) to proceed on or about Feb. 1 and the project should last approximately 120 calendar days.

The City of Enterprise Engineering Department will continue to work with the Water Department in the planning of the next phase, as roads that currently have water or utility issues will not be repaved until necessary repairs can be made to the impacted lines.

Approximately 750 streets are in the city. Once Phase III(A) is complete, more than 20 percent of the streets in the city will be repaved.