Cutts Restaurant--an Enterprise staple for 54 years

“I came here in 1963, and this was always the best place to get the best chili dog, good food, good service and friendly people,” Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper said. “You must be doing something right. Thank you for what you’ve done, and keep doing what you’re doing.”

Erin Grantham, executive director of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, said there is no short list of reasons why Cutts has been so successful in Enterprise, but points to the restaurant’s ability to make people feel at home—and feed them like they are.

“I like to tell people, when they ask about good places to eat, that Cutts is like the high school cafeteria for me,” she said. “Whenever I walk in, I know most of my friends are here or I’ll meet new friends. It’s just a great place to walk in and feel welcome and feel at home.

“They’ve been serving the community for a long time, and we’ve had a lot of great events here. It’s family owned and operated, and they have a lot of pride for their business and in serving their community.”

Current-owner Rick Cutts said they owe all of their success to the community, customers they’ve had over the years and their employees.