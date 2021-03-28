Cutts Restaurant--an Enterprise staple for 54 years

In the middle of a steadily-growing lunch crowd at 10:30 Friday morning, members of the community gathered to celebrate the 54th anniversary of an Enterprise staple—Cutts Restaurant.
Known for its chili dog and down-home feel, Cutts Restaurant started out as Cutts Grocery in Level Plains in 1967 when Hubert and Pearlie Bell Cutts and their children, Larry and Lou Ellen, bought a full-line country store featuring a meat market, gas pumps, grocery items and a barber shop. There weren’t many places to eat in town at the time, so the Cutts family came up with the now-famous Cutts Chili Dog, and the idea for Cutts Restaurant was born.
The family sold the grocery store in 1971, and in 1972, Hubert and Pearlie opened Cutts Snack Bar, this time located in Enterprise, and expanded the menu to include short order sandwiches and sides.
After the couple retired, Larry and Lou Ellen, the second generation to helm the family business, added a larger dining room and an open lunch buffet featuring meats, vegetables and other sides and desserts—along with the short order items and the Cutts Chili Dog—in 1979.
Larry decided to retire in 1992, and his son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Liane, bought the restaurant. Rick and Liane, the third generation of family owners, expanded the parking lot, bought new equipment and launched a catering service to reach more people. And reach people, they have.
“I came here in 1963, and this was always the best place to get the best chili dog, good food, good service and friendly people,” Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper said. “You must be doing something right. Thank you for what you’ve done, and keep doing what you’re doing.”
Erin Grantham, executive director of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, said there is no short list of reasons why Cutts has been so successful in Enterprise, but points to the restaurant’s ability to make people feel at home—and feed them like they are.
“I like to tell people, when they ask about good places to eat, that Cutts is like the high school cafeteria for me,” she said. “Whenever I walk in, I know most of my friends are here or I’ll meet new friends. It’s just a great place to walk in and feel welcome and feel at home.
“They’ve been serving the community for a long time, and we’ve had a lot of great events here. It’s family owned and operated, and they have a lot of pride for their business and in serving their community.”
Current-owner Rick Cutts said they owe all of their success to the community, customers they’ve had over the years and their employees.
“We wouldn’t be here if not for the great customers that we’ve had over the years. Most people have grown up eating here, including myself, and it’s part of my family, but I’ve always felt like it’s part of Enterprise’s family as a whole,” he said. “We try hard to put out a good product and good service, and we couldn’t do that without our employees, and a lot of them have been here a long time. They care about Cutts and what we put out for everyone. We appreciate everyone’s patronage, and we hope to continue to move forward.”
Rick’s nephew, Ashton Cutts, has taken on the role of General Manager in recent weeks, and after 30-plus years in the business, Rick said it’s almost time for the fourth generation to take the lead.
“The next generation is getting ready to take over, and that’s Ashton and his family in the near future. After 30 years, it’s time for me to start backing out and letting someone else take the reins,” he said. “I’ve always felt like you could take it so far, then it’s time for someone else to take it to the next level, and that’s where we are now. It’s time to move on to the next level.
“I’m not gonna say I’m too old to do that, I’m gonna say I’m too tired. It’s been a wonderful experience, and I look forward to a lot more years of people enjoying Cutts. We hope to be around here for a lot longer.”