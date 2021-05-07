CVMA 28-3 to hold poker run fundraiser next weekend

Chapter 28-3 of CVMA performs and participates in various events every year, including a poker run annually in May around Armed Forces Day to raise funds for veteran causes, like the Wounded Warrior Cabin and boat ramp located at Lake Tholocco on Fort Rucker. They participated with a number of other veteran organizations to make this handicap-accessible vacation retreat possible and free to any wounded or handicapped veteran (or veteran family with a handicapped member). They also raised funds for the Wreaths Across America program as well as other programs benefitting veterans in the local area.

Because they are a small organization, they participate with other organizations in things like clothing drives for the VA Hospital in Tuskegee or the annual Toys for Tots drive. With the planned State Veterans Home coming to Enterprise in 2023, they will have a new target for their fund-raising efforts.

CVMA 28-3 will be hosting their Armed Forces Poker Run on May 15. The event will kick off with registration at 9 a.m. at the Old Homestead, which sells motorcycle accessories, at 280 Alan Street in Level Plains. The first bike will be out at 10 a.m. and go to stops in Opp, Elba and Ozark. The poker run will end at the Craft Bar & Grill in Enterprise.

In addition to participating in the poker run for a chance at some cash, there will be other opportunities to win door prizes or a $1,000 gift certificate from Kaufman’s Firearms in Daleville. You need not be a motorcycle rider to participate in the poker run as “cages,” or automobiles, are authorized to also complete the poker run circuit.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.