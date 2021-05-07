CVMA 28-3 to hold poker run fundraiser next weekend

You can’t always judge a book by its cover.
On any given weekend, you can see bearded, heavily tattooed motorcyclists riding around the Wiregrass region wearing leather vests festooned with various patches, but what you may not realize is that those riders are not part of a dangerous motorcycle cub or gang, but more than likely a member of one of the many various veteran motorcycle clubs and organizations in the area.
Clubs like the Buffalo Soldiers, The Infidels, The US Veterans Motorcycle Club and others are all drawn to the area through affiliation with Fort Rucker or members retiring here after serving at nearby bases like Fort Benning and Eglin Air Force Base. All are peaceful, law abiding organizations—despite some of their menacing-looking appearances—with a goal to help the veteran community. Among all these groups is one that is frequently seen around the city of Enterprise with a Gold Skull patch on the back of a vest, and that would be Chapter 28-3 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
CVMA full membership is founded on having served in a combat zone or in an area drawing combat pay. The membership requirements are very similar to the requirements for membership in the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and early iterations of the CVMA were affiliated with VFW posts. However, the CVMA decided to become a separate entity around 2002 but many chapters still maintain close relationships with local VFW posts.
Chapter 28-3 of CVMA performs and participates in various events every year, including a poker run annually in May around Armed Forces Day to raise funds for veteran causes, like the Wounded Warrior Cabin and boat ramp located at Lake Tholocco on Fort Rucker. They participated with a number of other veteran organizations to make this handicap-accessible vacation retreat possible and free to any wounded or handicapped veteran (or veteran family with a handicapped member). They also raised funds for the Wreaths Across America program as well as other programs benefitting veterans in the local area.
Because they are a small organization, they participate with other organizations in things like clothing drives for the VA Hospital in Tuskegee or the annual Toys for Tots drive. With the planned State Veterans Home coming to Enterprise in 2023, they will have a new target for their fund-raising efforts.
CVMA 28-3 will be hosting their Armed Forces Poker Run on May 15. The event will kick off with registration at 9 a.m. at the Old Homestead, which sells motorcycle accessories, at 280 Alan Street in Level Plains. The first bike will be out at 10 a.m. and go to stops in Opp, Elba and Ozark. The poker run will end at the Craft Bar & Grill in Enterprise.
In addition to participating in the poker run for a chance at some cash, there will be other opportunities to win door prizes or a $1,000 gift certificate from Kaufman’s Firearms in Daleville. You need not be a motorcycle rider to participate in the poker run as “cages,” or automobiles, are authorized to also complete the poker run circuit.