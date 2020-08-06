Daily meals available for ECS virtual students

Parents and administrators alike have been concerned about what the upcoming school year will look like, and now that the start of school is near, many of those questions have been answered.

For families that chose distance learning, there was the additional concern of needing to buy extra groceries to accommodate students who will attend classes remotely from home. However, Enterprise City Schools now has a plan to provide daily meals to all ECS distancing learning students.

Parents who sign up for the curbside meal pick-up will need to complete a form on the ECS website for each child who will be receiving meals. The student’s first and last name, lunch number and school must be provided as well as which meals need to be picked up—breakfast, lunch or both—how many meals will be picked up and which school they will be picked up from: the Early Education Center, Harrand Creek Elementary, Hillcrest Elementary, Holly Hill Elementary, Pinedale Elementary, Rucker Blvd Elementary, Coppinville Jr. High, Dauphin Jr. High or Enterprise High School.

Only students enrolled at an ECS are eligible for the meal pick-up service; however, families with children at more than one city school will be able to pick up all meals at one location.

All paid-lunch students must have a positive balance of at least $2.25, and reduced-lunch students must have a positive balance of $0.40. Payments can be made on myschoolbucks.com.

Meal pick-up is daily from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the chosen school. Meals will be packed and ready.

