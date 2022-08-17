Dale Commission OKs $25,000 to Level Plains VFD

The Level Plains Volunteer Fire Department will receive $25,000 after a unanimous vote of the Dale County Commission at the commission meeting Aug. 9.

The financial appropriation to the city is the most recent one to emergency rescue providers in the county from the commission. Daleville, Echo, South Dale, Ozark and Ariton emergency medical services have each received a $25,000 appropriation since January.

The allocations are in addition to financial support for EMS services in Dale County which was approved by voters in 2018. Although “emergency medical services” was not in the verbiage on the election ballot, Dale County voters approved Act 239 in November 2018 allowing a $5 tag transaction fee earmarked to fund emergency medical services in Dale County.

“The money generated will be used strictly for providing EMS service in Dale County,” explained then Dale County Commission Chairman Mark Blankenship at the time of the proposal.

A “yes” vote meant the assessment of a $5 fee for each motor vehicle—except trailer tags—issued or renewed in Dale County beginning Jan. 1, 2019. The fee does not apply to tag transfers and replacement tag transactions.

In other business Aug. 9, the commission approved a one-time lump sum payment to retirees as a longevity bonus. In April, Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law Senate Bill 111 that grants certain beneficiaries of the employees’ retirement system a longevity bonus of $2 per month for each year of employment.The commissioners’ unanimous decision to approve the payment was followed by a vote to approve a budget adjustment in the amount of $38,456.

The next meeting of the Dale County Commission is Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. in the Dale County Government Building in Ozark. A work session begins at 10 a.m. and is followed immediately by a voting meeting. Both meetings are open to the public.