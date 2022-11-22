Daleville Council recognizes Flags for Forgotten Soldiers Day

DALEVILLE — During a recent Daleville City Council meeting, Daleville Mayor Jayme Stayton signed a proclamation declaring Nov.15 as Flags for Forgotten Soldiers Day in the city.

The mayor, council and representatives of the Southeast Alabama AMVETS and Coffee County veterans, stood for a photo taken next to the display of 660 American flag display at the Daleville City Hall, Daleville Area Chamber of Commerce, and Daleville Cultural and Convention Center complex. The 660 flags are to bring awareness to the 22 veteran suicides each day.

The Southeast Alabama AMVETS and Coffee County Veterans partner to bring awareness to veteran suicide and to the resources available locally and nationally.

Locally there is a veterans group, the Military Support Group, which meets each Tuesday at 7 p.m. Nationally, anyone can call 9-8-8 if they need to reach out.