Danner named principal at Dauphin

At a specially called meeting of the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education last Thursday, Drew Danner was named as the next principal of Dauphin Junior High School.
Danner was promoted from his current position of assistant principal following the resignation of long-time principal Judy Thomas who accepted a position in Houston County.
Danner celebrates his 16th year in education this year and his second as a part of the Enterprise City School System. Prior to working in Enterprise, he spent six years as assistant principal at G.W. Long High School and eight years at Dale County High School as a math teacher and baseball coach.
“Eighteen months ago, Mrs. Thomas brought me in as her assistant principal and I am eternally grateful for her providing me this opportunity. Her leadership has prepared me, I can assure you, for what lies ahead for Dauphin Junior High School,” Danner said. “I want to thank each and every one of the members of the board for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to this next step in my journey. It’s been a good ride.”
He also thanked his wife, Kara, a former biology teacher at Dale County High School and biology instructor at Wallace Community College, for the support she’s shown over his career.
“I’d also like to thank my wife, Kara, for putting up with the late hours, the long hours in this business. The number one goal is the success of our kids and we’re going to continue that,” he said. “I look forward to this opportunity, and I look forward to working with you. Thank you again, and go Fins.”
Superintendent Greg Faught thanked Thomas, who spent 12 and a half years working in the school system as a counselor, assistant principal and principal, for her service.
“She was very successful, a really great administrator and an even better person. We’re going to miss her and we wish her all the best,” he said. “She did an outstanding job and she served us very well.”
Later in the meeting, Faught gave an update on the current number of virtual versus face-to-face students. At the beginning of the school year, over 1,400 students—around 20 percent—were using distance learning, but that number has now been more than halved with just 530 students learning from home, or around 7.9 percent, Faught said.
“I know there’s been a big push by our governor as well as our state superintendent to get students back on campus. They feel as I do that having students back on campus is the best place for those students to learn if their situation allows it, and I don’t feel that we need to take that option away,” he said.
The numbers of virtual students for each school are as follows:
- Enterprise Early Education Center: 25
- Harrand Creek: 36
- Hillcrest Elementary: 61
- Holly Hill Elementary: 53
- Pinedale Elementary: 51
- Rucker Boulevard Elementary: 40
- Coppinville Junior High School: 45
- Dauphin Junior High School: 47
- Enterprise High School: 172
The board also voted to extend the use of money from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that requires certain employers to provide their employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19. Money from this act is intended to cover up to 10 days of COVID-19-related leave or sick time for teachers so they can avoid using the paid leave they’d already accumulated.
The current law expired on Dec. 31, but an extension was signed into law on Dec. 17 that gave employers the option to extend use of the funds to March 31 or until the funds are exhausted.
The following personnel decisions were approved:
Employment
- Erika Schmidt, special education aide for Enterprise City Schools
Resignations
- Christopher Hill, special education aide at Rucker Boulevard
- Damenous Hines, custodian at Harrand Creek
- Judy Thomas, principal at Dauphin Junior High
Leave
- Sadie McCormack, fifth grade teacher at Harrand Creek
- Whitney Yarbrough, kindergarten teacher at Hillcrest