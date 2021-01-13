Danner named principal at Dauphin

At a specially called meeting of the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education last Thursday, Drew Danner was named as the next principal of Dauphin Junior High School.

Danner was promoted from his current position of assistant principal following the resignation of long-time principal Judy Thomas who accepted a position in Houston County.

Danner celebrates his 16th year in education this year and his second as a part of the Enterprise City School System. Prior to working in Enterprise, he spent six years as assistant principal at G.W. Long High School and eight years at Dale County High School as a math teacher and baseball coach.

“Eighteen months ago, Mrs. Thomas brought me in as her assistant principal and I am eternally grateful for her providing me this opportunity. Her leadership has prepared me, I can assure you, for what lies ahead for Dauphin Junior High School,” Danner said. “I want to thank each and every one of the members of the board for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to this next step in my journey. It’s been a good ride.”

He also thanked his wife, Kara, a former biology teacher at Dale County High School and biology instructor at Wallace Community College, for the support she’s shown over his career.