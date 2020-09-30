Danny Long adds VP to ESCC title

Aiming to improve student enrollment, retention and completion, Enterprise State Community College has moved forward with a reorganization that will make Dean of Instruction Danny Long the new Vice President of ESCC.
President Matt Rodgers said the title change better aligns with Long’s current duties and responsibilities and recognizes his contributions to the college.
“Dean Long is actively involved in every aspect of the college,” Rodgers said. “He has worn multiple hats during his time at ESCC, and his dedication to the college shines through his work.
“He has absolutely earned the trust of the faculty and staff. His determination to offer our students the best training and educational opportunities is clear, and he is always available to assist our instructors and division chairs however he can. Thank you, Dean Long, for your hard work and unwavering support of our faculty, staff and students at ESCC and AAC.”
Long has worked in education for 25 years, with his career beginning in 1996 as a special education teacher in Ozark. In addition to earning a bachelor’s degree, Long holds a master’s degree in Education, master’s certification in Educational Leadership, and an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership.
Previous to joining the Enterprise State family, Long served as the director of secondary education for Enterprise City Schools and assistant principal at Enterprise High School. During his career, he has also held such titles as special education coordinator and career technical education director.
“I am certainly honored to be named the Vice President/Dean of Instruction for Enterprise State Community College,” Long said. “It was evident from the time I started at the college that I was getting to work with a team of faculty and staff who put their students and their community at the forefront of their work.
“The community college has the potential and flexibility to create opportunities for any individual or organization that walks through our doors, and that is not a responsibility we take lightly. I am excited about the future of our college and the limitless impact we will have on the community we serve.”
Long has served as Dean of Instruction at ESCC since November 2017, overseeing all instruction on the Enterprise and Ozark campus and the college’s Andalusia site. He will continue to serve the college under both titles.
