Danny Long adds VP to ESCC title

Enterprise Municipal Airport Manager Staci Hayes has been voted onto the Board of Directors for the Aviation Council of Alabama, which represents international, air carrier and general aviation airports across the state.

“I’m very honored. I was shocked – pleasantly shocked,” said Hayes, who is also the Interim Director of Engineering Services for the city of Enterprise. “The Aviation Council is the voice for all the airports across Alabama.”

The council also represents aviation businesses, economic developers, pilots, aircraft owners and aviation associations. Its mission is continued improvement, development and advancement of airports and aviation throughout the state.

The Aviation Council puts on conferences and workshops, awards scholarships and provides resources and information for all of the state’s aviation interests. In addition, it is actively involved in legislative issues at both the state and national levels and serves as a resource to elected officials from local to national.

Hayes took over as Airport Manager and was elevated to Interim Director of Engineering in May of 2019. Even before taking over as manager, she had worked with the Aviation Council.

“I had attended a few of the workshops before I became the airport manager, but especially after that” she said. “This association, they’re the ones that people go to.

“Like down in Gulf Shores, they just had Hurricane Sally come through. They can come to the Aviation Council and we can help them.”

Hayes said she got a call in June from Art Morris, the former manager over Dothan Regional Airport, who still helps the Aviation Council in retirement.

“I’m not quite sure who nominated me, but he told me I had been nominated to fill an opening on their board,” she said. “They had one slot open because someone had resigned off the board. I’m going to take that spot and I have two years. Normally, it’s a three-year term. You can be reappointed to it.”

She found out Monday she had been added.

The council has five communities and Hayes said she would love to work on the Legislative Committee.

“That’s the committee that helps to go get grant money for all the airports,” she said.

She will likely get assigned a committee when the Aviation Council meets next month. It meets in Montgomery on the third Wednesday of every month.

Alabama’s Airport System is a major contributor to economic development, tourism and is a valuable transportation infrastructure resource for the state. Both commercial airline service and general aviation airports are major tools for local and statewide economic growth.

Adequate and safely maintained airports are an essential part of every community’s transportation infrastructure. The Aviation Council of Alabama is the state’s only Airport and Aviation Association that serves to protect the interest of airports, business and individuals that make up the “grassroots” of the aviation community.

“I’m completely honored and really, really excited, especially with the situation airports are in with COVID-19,” Hayes said. “I’m excited to represent our area and our airport.”