DAR and SAR hold annual awards luncheon

The organizations of the Wiregrass Chapter Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), with President Travis Parker, and the John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), with Regent Jacque Hawkins, co-sponsored the SAR–DAR Constitution Week Awards Luncheon held recently at the Enterprise Country Club to celebrate the 234th anniversary of the United States Constitution. This annual event reminds us to never forget the sacrifices made by our patriot ancestors. DAR Peggy Stroud gave the invocation, the pledge of allegiance was led by SAR Jim Gilmer, The American’s Creed was led by DAR Claire Murphy and the Pledge to SAR was led by SAR Dr. Jack Anderson. SAR Parker and DAR Hawkins presented greeting to the attendees.

Guest speaker was Mr. William Kirkland, the Alabama Society of the Sons of the American Revolution president. Kirkland gave a very interesting and informative talk on the origins and growth of SAR. SAR awards were presented by SAR President Travis Parker and SAR Jim Gilmer to include: Certificate and medal to Enterprise Police Department Captain Billy Hagland, the “SAR Law Enforcement Commendation Medal”; certificate and medal to Elba Fire Chief Drew Parker, “Fire Safety Commendation Award”; and certificate and medal to John Gunter, “Bronze Good Citizenship Award.”

DAR Regent Jacque Hawkins spoke on the accomplishments of Pvt. William Henry Harrison, Sr., (1758-1832), who is the only known Revolutionary War Patriot buried in Coffee County. Harrison served in the Fourth Regiment of the Continental Line and in Maj. Brannen’s company under General Pickens, serving in the Edgefield District of South Carolina, then moving with troops to Savanah and on to near Augusta. Harrison served honorably throughout his term of enlistment and was honorably discharged at the end of the war. It is believed that he lived in Georgia before moving to Alabama. The mayors of Enterprise and Elba agreed to allow a plaque revering Pvt. Harrison to be mounted in the two city hall buildings. DAR Jacque Hawkins presented one plaque to Councilman Greg Padgett who was representing Enterprise Mayor Cooper and SAR Travis Parker presented an identical plaque to Elba Mayor Tom Maddox. DAR Peggy Stroud presented the “DAR Community Service Award” to Justin Maddox and DAR Nell Gilmer presented a “Historical Presentation Award” to Hoyt Rhoades “For Excellence in Community Service” for the restoration of New Providence Primitive Baptist Church in Coffee County.