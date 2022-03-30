DAR celebrates Women's History Month

Nell Gilmer, Immediate Past Regent of the John Coffee Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, showcased Women’s History Month by displaying the book “Hello Girls,” printed information about their accomplishments and a doll dressed as an operator at the Elba Public Library during the month of March.

These Signal Corps Female Telephone Operators were WWI American female switchboard operators which were formed in 1917. What began in the 1980s as Women’s History Week eventually became a month-long celebration through a series of Congressional resolutions and Presidential proclamations. Since 1995, presidents have issued annual proclamations designating the month of March as “Women’s History Month.” The proclamations are meant to celebrate the specific achievements and contributions of women over the course of American history in every field.