DAR donates literacy bags to Family Services

Clair Murphy a member of the Alabama Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter prepared 10 "Literacy Bags" to be given to Family Services.

The bags had coloring books, box of colors, a book to read and a stuffed animal to be given to a young child. The bags were delivered to Family Services by three members of the chapter.

Presenting the bags, in back from left, are DAR member Cathy Tallino and Family Services member Nerissa Veal. In front are DAR members Peggy Stroud, left, and Nell Gilmer.

For information about joining DAR contact Shirley Skinner at (334) 301-6063 or shirley_skinner@hotmail.com.