DAR honors EFD for Day of Service following fire

In front, from left, are Amanda Skinner, Shirley Skinner, Nell Gilmer, Regent Jacque Hawkins, Martha Abernathy, Anne Couturier and Wendy Zel. In back, from left, are Caleb Moore, Captain Jimmy Willis, Terry Walker and Capt. Ricky James.

The national society Daughters of the American Revolution has designated on or around Oct. 11 each year as the DAR National Day of Service to honor the anniversary of DAR’s founding on Oct. 11, 1897.

Chapters are encouraged to engage in meaningful service projects in their communities.

Anne Couturier, chair of the John Coffee DAR Chapter Service to America, selected the Enterprise Fire Department for delivery of baked goods and snacks on Oct. 17 for the chapter project.

Couturier said no one could have predicted the bravery and leadership of the Enterprise Fire Department on Sunday morning when businesses on Main Street were engulfed in fire and destroyed. With the Enterprise Fire Department’s quick response and action along with the assistance of other local fire departments, firefighters literally saved downtown Enterprise, according to the DAR chapter members.

