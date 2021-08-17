Davis interviews for fire chief position

The one thing that has never been pushed on me is “It’s this way or no way.” There’s always a better way to do it. One of the things I tell the CERT members, when you get to a certain point and it’s not working or you’re not getting the results, you have to back up and start your planning over again and make sure you can find something that’s sustainable and actually works within the plan.

In your opinion, what is the one glaring deficiency in fire service today? Is there anything you feel you can do in this new position to improve or alleviate this deficiency?

I’ve got to go back to community risk reduction. Community risk reduction doesn’t have to be something that is an all-encompassing, huge, expensive plan. It can be as simple as being rolled out with education and providing information to people that can benefit from it. We’ve seen it for years in smoke detector programs, fire prevention programs with children. That, I believe, is probably the biggest deficiency, and that boils down to community outreach. That’s probably my biggest passion moving forward.