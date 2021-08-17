Davis interviews for fire chief position

The Enterprise City Council conducted its final interview in its search for a new fire chief on Thursday with Interim Fire Chief Chris Davis.
The search began in July following Byron Herring’s official retirement on May 28. After interviewing several candidates, Davis was the only one selected to receive a final interview. Davis, who has worked for the Enterprise Fire Department for 28 years, has served as interim chief since Herring’s retirement.
These are Davis’s answers to select interview questions asked by the council, Mayor William Cooper and City Administrator Jonathan Tullos:
What credentials do you have that set you apart and make you the most qualified candidate?
I have an associate’s degree from ESCC and I have a bachelor’s degree from Columbia Southern. I’m a paramedic, and I have quite a few other certifications, but I think the thing that really sets me apart is the history that I have and the intense study that I’ve done in admin and working towards supervision in administration in the fire service, as well as in Enterprise specifically.
How would you describe your management style?
I think that has been taken poorly from time to time. I don’t mean mean, I mean direct. I think people want to be and feel like they need honesty, and that’s very important. I have a genuine concern and interest for the people I work with, and I think they deserve the respect of (me) being direct and honest with them. I’ll do anything I can to help somebody and help them work through problems. I have no intention of lying to them or leading them astray with rambling answers.
What are your plans for including your senior staff in developing policies and procedures and providing constructive avenues for input by the community?
We have a longstanding officers’ meeting within the Enterprise Fire Department, and I do intend to continue that, and that goes from captains to lieutenants that are over individual stations. I’ve also been having meetings specifically with the captains, just trying to see what we want to see moving forward, so we have multiple ideas. The community aspect, I think, is the most important because we already have the other established. I want to be genuinely involved with the community more than we have. That’s the community risk reduction aspect of it that I think is important. And hopefully ,by increasing our contact with the public groups, that will allow us to get feedback and see what the people of Enterprise want to see in their fire system.
What experiences do you have outside the Enterprise Fire Department?
I spent a good bit of time from 2009 to 2016 as the Captain of Enterprise Rescue. That was a big wakeup call as far as administration, supervision and leadership. I got to see a lot of different aspects of it. It’s 24/7 like the fire department is. In addition to that, I was fortunate enough to become the program director of the EMS division of Enterprise State Community College.
The one thing that has never been pushed on me is “It’s this way or no way.” There’s always a better way to do it. One of the things I tell the CERT members, when you get to a certain point and it’s not working or you’re not getting the results, you have to back up and start your planning over again and make sure you can find something that’s sustainable and actually works within the plan.
In your opinion, what is the one glaring deficiency in fire service today? Is there anything you feel you can do in this new position to improve or alleviate this deficiency?
I’ve got to go back to community risk reduction. Community risk reduction doesn’t have to be something that is an all-encompassing, huge, expensive plan. It can be as simple as being rolled out with education and providing information to people that can benefit from it. We’ve seen it for years in smoke detector programs, fire prevention programs with children. That, I believe, is probably the biggest deficiency, and that boils down to community outreach. That’s probably my biggest passion moving forward.
I don’t want to see us rush into something and then it become too big and fail, but this is something that you can literally start from just a class opening up, a community CPR class. We all know how important CPR is. Fall risk reduction for people over the age of 65, these are all things that can affect someone’s life, and there’s tons of different options to go with that. Literally most of it only costs maybe some pamphlets and time--firefighters or other personnel spend spending time with the community giving them information that may change their life.
What are some of the areas you would like to focus on or your plan for your first 100 days?
The biggest thing is to make sure that we know exactly where all the funding is and where it’s supposed to go and that everything is being utilized. We understand the equipment that we have and the deficiencies in equipment, specifically, that we need, and then stabilize the department. Past that, it’s working with the council and mayor and trying to figure out the plan that we need to obtain the goals that we want. And that’s primarily focusing on making sure that we maintain our ISO. The primary, obviously, making sure that we’re trying to make the lives of the citizens of Enterprise better, improving them, protecting their property and protecting them.
What would be your feelings towards working with other fire departments in this area who might need help from the Enterprise Fire Department?
We should give it. We have mutual aid agreements with every department in the area, including Fort Rucker. Now, there are limitations to that. If we have a very large scale event, we have to make sure we take care of ours first, but we’ve always been able to provide assistance to those around us with very minimal impact on us. It’s also important to realize we’ve also received help from them. Keeping those relationships strong, it’s an overriding idea of doing the right thing, I believe. We help our neighbor, and we also rely on them to help us, so I’m a firm proponent of it.
In his closing statement, Davis said:
"I’m not great at being on a soapbox. I will say that it is extraordinarily important to me that we get the right person for the job. I do believe that I am that person, primarily and largely due to the fact that I’ve had the intent and an interest. This isn’t a job that I took just because it’s the next level. There’s nothing easy about the fire chief’s position, and trust me I have learned that even more in the last two months. I believe it needs to be somebody who has intent and a want and an interest, and I very much appreciate all of you working with me and providing me with this opportunity."
Davis will be sworn in as chief at tonight's city council meeting.