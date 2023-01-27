Deadline for inaugural Matt Rodgers scholarship Tuesday

Enterprise High School and the family of the late Matt Rodgers announce the inauguration of an award that will recognize the academic excellence of EHS students and honor the memory and legacy of the high school’s former principal, according to EHS Principal Stan Sauls.

Rodgers served as Enterprise High School principal from 2011 to 2017 before being named president of Enterprise State Community College in the summer of 2017, a position he held until his retirement due to medical reasons in May 2022. On June 1, 2022, Rodgers, who was 50, died of colorectal cancer, one year after he was diagnosed with the disease.

Rodgers served Enterprise schools as a teacher, coach, and administrator, and was a champion for students achieving at the highest level of success possible. “Matt was an innovator who continually worked to maintain a strong foundation of academic excellence, and he was constantly seeking to ‘raise the bar’ by exploring new opportunities to allow students to showcase their talents,” Sauls said. “This is the premise behind the Matt Rodgers 30+ Award.

“This award will be presented to those EHS students in grades nine through 12 who have performed exceptionally well on the ACT exam by achieving a score of 30 or above on any section of the exam.

The ACT is the required state exam for all Alabama juniors, but EHS encourages all high school age students to begin testing early and to test often, Sauls said. Fee waivers are available in the College and Career Center for any student receiving free or reduced lunch. “Research shows repeated exposure to the test can result in score increases,” Sauls said.

“Watching students grow and accomplish their goals is essential to their confidence, and it is our desire that this award will have a positive impact on our student body in the way that Mr. Rodgers so powerfully impacted the lives of those he came into contact with. We look forward to celebrating the success of our students with this award while preserving the legacy of a leader who helped poise Enterprise High School for greatness.”

An application window is announced each year in January. This year’s deadline to apply is Tuesday, Jan. 31. The current application form may be obtained in the CCC in EHS, room 128, or on the CCC website, https://www.enterpriseschools.net/domain/342.