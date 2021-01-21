Death by inches

I remember long ago when I was “on the fence” about accepting Christ. It was a dark time in my past, and this old gentleman befriended me. He had such a great Christian influence on my life, helping me see there was total forgiveness in Jesus and total truth in the Word of God; I can still see his face now, beaming as he talked about Jesus. He will always be an inspiration to me.
As a young Christian, I first read the story of Naaman the leper. Even then, I understood the similarities between Naaman and I before the Lord changed my heart. I was lost, and my soul was once afflicted with leprosy. And like him, I did not completely understand the road to salvation, but I thank God every day that I dipped myself into the Living Water of Christ.
While digging deeper into the story of Naaman recently, the Lord showed me a few things that all of us should take heed of. It is much more than a story about Naaman receiving the great healing, physically and spiritually, but it is also about those who led him to the One who could save him and being instrumental in encouraging him not to give up.
Many times I have read about Naaman, but this time I saw something new and illuminating. God pointed me to the other heroes in the story: the servants. The Lord aimed that beam of light straight at me. This great Old Testament story is a lesson for all Christians and what God expects of us.
In my heart, He was telling me to put on these “shoes of His expectations” and wear them daily. If you call yourself a follower of Christ, it goes for you as well. We must wear the shoes of a servant like those in Naaman’s story—no one is beneath the servant’s mantle. Jesus Himself came to serve, not to be served.
To begin with, there would not be a story of Naaman if not for a little girl kidnapped in Israel and brought back to Syria; it was not a coincidence she wound up a servant for Naaman’s wife. She told her mistress where her husband could be cured of his leprosy, and the starting gun sounded for Naaman’s run to meet God. Like the servant girl, we are to point others to Jesus.
Then Naaman showed up on Elisha’s doorstep in grand style, prepared to pay gold and silver for a healing and go back home. God doesn’t work that way. Salvation is free. Elisha sent his servant out to give him the famous instructions on dipping himself seven times in the Jordan. The Christian is like this servant as well; Jesus sends us out, spreading the gospel, and we are to give the plan of salvation to the lost. We are called to go out and meet the “Naamans” of the world.
The Bible tells us that Naaman “was wroth” and rode away. He was angry that Elisha did not come out to meet him. Often, that’s the way it is today when we witness. Jesus is unseen, but here is the important question, “Is there enough of Jesus coming from us to make a difference”? I hope so, but even then, many will “ride away”, like Naaman did.
Fortunately, Naaman’s servants calmed him down and convinced him to head down to the Jordan River. You see, we are to be these servants as well. We are to be encouragers, often picking up where other Christians have left off. Our common goal is leading the lost to the river, to Jesus.
You know what God expects of the Christian? Being a servant. It doesn’t matter how great we are—what matters is how great we serve Him.
Reverse this for Naaman. He was a captain of the armies and a mighty man of valor, “but he was a leper”. What this says is, someone can have it all in this world, yet without Jesus, they are spiritually leprous. One writer in the seoncd century wrote that anyone suffering from leprosy was dying a “death by inches."
Look around today friends. The lost are dying a death by inches all around us through addictions, guilt and outright unhappiness with their lives. As the servants in Naaman’s story, we are to lead them to Jesus for cleansing and salvation. If not the Christian, then who? Death by inches. Think about it.
May the Lord bless and keep you another week, beloved. Amen.
Pastor Mike Smith can be reached by mail at P.O. Box 2, Summerville, GA, 30747, or by email at Smith30747@gmail.com.