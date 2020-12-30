Debunking the myths about the COVID-19 vaccine

All of these vaccines benefited from huge support from the community in the form of participants who were willing to rapidly enroll into studies that vaccinated 30,000 to 45,000 volunteers per study. Such rapid enrollment is somewhat unprecedented. Finally, but sadly, the skyrocketing rates of COVID-19 in the United States and other countries where these vaccines were tested allowed enough infections to occur to give us a rapid answer as to whether the vaccine would work. For the mRNA vaccines, we have safety data on more than 40,000 participants, and the vaccines were found to be safe and tolerated with those numbers. Obviously, rare side effects that occur in fewer than one in 10,000 vaccine recipients likely will be missed. However, safety will continue to be evaluated even after U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. For more information, click here.