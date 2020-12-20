Dec. 20 memories: Let the music play

Joliet Jake Blues struck paydirt when he said, “We’re putting the band back together,” early in 1980’s “The Blues Brothers.”
Forty(?) years since that flick came out cannot be right!
And it just can’t be 47 years since the late Bob McMillan directed the Enterprise High School Wildcat Marching Band, the posse some of us baby boomer musicians would work to reunionize.
Planning such a reunion must wait until this COVID-19 monster is an unpleasant memory.
In this year, when the Electoral College was about the only outfit that played one game without a schedule change, putting some bands back together worldwide would be, in a word, impossible, as the number of casualties in various fields of music globally is beyond sad.
The December 12 death of singer Country Charley Frank Pride (86) was just the latest loss to the dastardly virus. Hopefully, several highly-anticipated vaccines will put the quietus on this invisible enemy.
By actual count of a global casualty list, musical artists in almost two dozen countries, that we know about, have died in 2020.
Hold that thought.
Until Charley died, today’s missive was scheduled to be a scathing, bah humbug diatribe against our countrymen who choose not to wear masks in public in these trying times.
There’d have been statements like, “Well, his breath must stink so bad, he can’t stand to breathe it himself.”
And “He’s not wearing a mask because he’s ugnorant; yep, he’s as dumb as he looks!”
Those words won’t be said today.
It’s Christmas time in the city.
Typically, Christmas in the House of Adams, like religious and other holidays worldwide, is a time of joy for all us children who realize spending time with friends/family is the real deal.
Somehow, Christmas is here and it’s time for good cheer, like these words from the movie of William Saroyan’s “The Human Comedy,” spoken by teacher Miss Hicks (Mary Nash):
“You must remember always to give of everything you have.
“You must give foolishly even.
“You must be extravagant.
“You must give to all who come into your life.
“Then nothing and no one shall have power to cheat you of anything, for if you give to a thief, he cannot steal from you, and he himself is then no longer a thief.
“And the more you give, the more you will have to give.”
To her students Homer Macauley (Mickey Rooney) and Hubert Ackley III (David Holt) staying in after school, Miss Hicks added, “… Every man in the world is better than somebody else and not as good as somebody else. In a democratic state, every man is equal to every other man up to the point of exertion and then every man is free to exert himself to do good or not, to grow nobly or foolishly …”
“… Each of you will begin to be real men and truly human when, in spite of your differences with one another, you still respect one another. That’s what it means to be civilized.”
Now, about those deceased musical entertainers, the HoA will most miss Johnny Nash, Little Richard, Bob Shane, Jan Howard, Mac Davis, Bill Pursell (“Our Winter Love”), Trini Lopez and Betty Wright.
Despite those deaths, the melody lingers on and “Santa (Still) Looks a Lot Like Daddy” …
