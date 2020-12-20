Dec. 20 memories: Let the music play

There’d have been statements like, “Well, his breath must stink so bad, he can’t stand to breathe it himself.”

And “He’s not wearing a mask because he’s ugnorant; yep, he’s as dumb as he looks!”

Those words won’t be said today.

It’s Christmas time in the city.

Typically, Christmas in the House of Adams, like religious and other holidays worldwide, is a time of joy for all us children who realize spending time with friends/family is the real deal.

Somehow, Christmas is here and it’s time for good cheer, like these words from the movie of William Saroyan’s “The Human Comedy,” spoken by teacher Miss Hicks (Mary Nash):

“You must remember always to give of everything you have.

“You must give foolishly even.

“You must be extravagant.

“You must give to all who come into your life.

“Then nothing and no one shall have power to cheat you of anything, for if you give to a thief, he cannot steal from you, and he himself is then no longer a thief.