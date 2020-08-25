 Skip to main content
Deceased Fort Rucker soldier identified
Deceased Fort Rucker soldier identified

  Updated
Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Faris, 35, assigned to 110th Aviation Brigade, has been identified as the soldier who was found deceased near Clayhatchee on Sunday morning.

Faris, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, had been in the Army since 2005.

Fort Rucker officials are deeply saddened by the loss of this Soldier. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.

The cause of death is still under joint investigation between Army CID and local police.

