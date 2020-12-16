Defense bill with hundreds of millions for Alabama priorities championed by Senator Doug Jones heads to president’s desk for signature

WASHINGTON – The United States Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by an overwhelming bipartisan vote on Dec. 11. The annual legislation authorizes national defense priorities for the next fiscal year and is developed in the Senate Armed Services Committee, of which Senator Jones is a member. The House of Representatives passed the bill last week and it will now head to the president’s desk for signature.

“This annual defense bill is a prime example of how we can work in a bipartisan way to serve the American people by protecting our country, supporting good jobs at home, and ensuring our troops and their families have the support they need,” said Senator Jones. “This year’s legislation once again invests in Alabama’s defense industry and recognizes our state’s preeminent role in national security and spaceflight. It also includes key provisions that I’ve fought for to target money launderers and other criminal elements that operate in the shadows of our financial system, as well as to strengthen the diversity of our military and attract top talent to serve in uniform.”