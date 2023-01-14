Demolition of downtown Enterprise buildings destroyed by fire to resume Tuesday

The demolition of several downtown Enterprise buildings destroyed in an October early morning fire is set to resume Tuesday, Navigator International Program Manager Staci Hayes said Friday.

The demolition project was temporarily paused due to the storms that swept through the area Thursday. College Street will remain closed but Main Street will be open, and those walking or driving in the are should use caution, Hayes said.

After inspections by safety engineers after the fire, the structural integrity of the buildings were deemed compromised, and it was decided to demolish the buildings, Hayes said,

Navigator International is located behind the burned buildings. The company has been contracted to oversee the demolition of the neighboring businesses during the process. “It’s extremely sad to see it come down but through the ashes, they will rise again,” Hayes said.

The fire that destroyed three businesses and one residential building in the Main Street area near College Street on Oct. 16 was deemed accidental and believed to have started in the All About Art Studio near the kiln, Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis and Mayor William Cooper said earlier. The state fire marshal’s office assisted with the investigation.

The demolition process will take at least another week, if not longer, Hayes said.