Dental assistant program coming to ESCC

In the classroom, students will cover a variety of topics, including the history of dentistry and dental assisting and the legal aspects of dentistry. During clinicals, students can expect to be introduced to oral anatomy, dental equipment, the oral cavity and related structures, sterilization and more.

ESCC‘s Dental Assistant program meets the necessary requirements to take the Dental Assisting National Board (DANB) Radiology Health and Safety (RHS) exam as well as the National Workforce Career Association (NWCA) Dental Assisting (DACC) exam. These exams provide recognized certifications that will help graduates stand out to employers.

“Our goal is to make sure that our students are fully prepared to join the workforce,” Shiver said. “We want them to have the education and training needed to succeed, and with the addition of these two certifications, they will have a competitive edge when applying for jobs.”

Students interested in the program should have or be pursuing a high school diploma or GED. Cost for the program, which includes textbooks, is $1,499. The last day to register for the program is April 16.

To enroll or learn more about the program, visit escc.edu/dental-assisting or contact Director of Workforce and Adult Education Leigh Shiver at lshiver@escc.edu or (334) 347-2623 ext. 2209.