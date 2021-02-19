Despite the virus, 2020 was a big year for sports

NASCAR is celebrating its 73rd birthday today, a week after the dictatorship’s 63rd Daytona 500 was won by Michael McDowell, who only led the one lap that counted most, ending his 0-for-357 slump.

Somehow the veteran driver knew how to do the winner’s burnout, a tradition about as tiresome as dousing winning football coaches with Gatorade.

MM won approximately $2 million for risking life/limb against 39 other slightly overgrown horse jockeys.

Last Sunday, the four-team Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league saw its first two games played at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Ga.

Undaunted millionaire quarterback Johnathan Paul “Johnny Football” Manziel led the Zappers to a 48-44 loss to the Beasts.

“The product will keep getting better as the weeks go on,’’ Manziel said. “Good start even with the loss. You know, win or lose we booze on the Zappers.’’

Elsewhere in sports, announcer Joe Buck recently revealed he and broadcast partner Troy Aikman have sipped beers and cocktails on air to relax.