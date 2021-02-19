Despite the virus, 2020 was a big year for sports

Update: It only took 338 days to sorta answer Will Hulsey’s question posed to your scribe Monday, March 16, 2020, before New Brockton High School’s Gamecocks and Luverne’s Tigers played baseball against each other.
“What will you do if today’s the last day you get to watch a baseball game?” Hulsey, then NBHS coach, asked.
That day, due to COVID-19 considerations, Wiregrass Area high school sports and, in many cases, classes almost ceased to be in the manner usually conducted.
Despite the virus and the threat of it, many games, sets and matches were played between that day and Wed. February 17, 2021, when Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils hosted Andrew College in a morning/afternoon baseball doubleheader.
Wednesday, we frigid fans were permitted to watch the games, and at 6 p.m., the usual one media member was allowed inside Ray Lolley Gym to watch ESCC host Coastal Alabama Community College-East in men’s basketball.
Wednesday was a BIG day.
Somehow, there’ve been several of them the last 11 months.
We’ve had junior high, high school, college and professional football seasons; athletes are playing golf, tennis, hockey, soccer and cornhole, swimming, wrestling (amateur/professional), racing cars, running track, fishing, bowling, etc.
NASCAR is celebrating its 73rd birthday today, a week after the dictatorship’s 63rd Daytona 500 was won by Michael McDowell, who only led the one lap that counted most, ending his 0-for-357 slump.
Somehow the veteran driver knew how to do the winner’s burnout, a tradition about as tiresome as dousing winning football coaches with Gatorade.
MM won approximately $2 million for risking life/limb against 39 other slightly overgrown horse jockeys.
Last Sunday, the four-team Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league saw its first two games played at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Ga.
Undaunted millionaire quarterback Johnathan Paul “Johnny Football” Manziel led the Zappers to a 48-44 loss to the Beasts.
“The product will keep getting better as the weeks go on,’’ Manziel said. “Good start even with the loss. You know, win or lose we booze on the Zappers.’’
Elsewhere in sports, announcer Joe Buck recently revealed he and broadcast partner Troy Aikman have sipped beers and cocktails on air to relax.
Gotta believe Joe ain’t the first to tipple; Dizzy Dean likely did more than sell thirst-slakin’ “Premium Quality Falstaff Beer, the Choicest Product of the Brewer’s Art,” broadcasting baseball in the middle decades of the 20th Century.
Hmmm.
On this date in 1968, Major League Baseball announced a minimum salary of $10,000, which considering time value of money, is $74,848.85 today.
In 2021, the MLB minimum is $555,000 ... if COVID-19 allows a full season.
Next year, MLB and the MLB Players Association will renegotiate their contract; translated that means a strike is likely.
In Tuscaloosa, one-time Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas has transferred to Vanderbilt where he’ll replace retiring kicker Sarah Fuller, and reserve red-shirt senior linebacker Ben Davis has entered the transfer portal after barely earning two UA letters since 2016.
Heading toward the NFL Draft, Alabama junior quarterback Mac Jones has been critiqued by experts galore, many of whom think he’s not a good enough runner for NFL success.
Tom Brady has rushed 636 times for 1,043 yards (1.6 Y.A.) in 301 games since 2001, scored 25 touchdowns and won 7 (Seven) Super Bowl rings …