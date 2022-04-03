‘Devilicious’ Deviled Egg Contest highlights Easter at the Farmers Market

Break out your favorite deviled egg recipe. Copy the one your mom always served at Sunday dinner or steal your grandmother’s.

It doesn’t matter if you choose a timeless classic recipe or experiment with a new twist on the taste of your deviled egg dish. Just whip it up and bring it to the Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday, April, 9, for the sixth annual Wiregrass “Devilicious” Deviled Egg Contest!

Prizes sponsored by Cutts Restaurant will be awarded to the winners at 11 a.m. to highlight the annual Easter at the Market celebration that also features an Easter Hat decorating contest, a visit from the Easter Bunny, a Spoon and Egg Race for all ages and, of course, some of the first wonderful local produce of the season, along with jams, jellies, salsas, honey and unique crafts.

Entries in the contest compete in four categories: Most “Devilicious” entry, which is the Best Tasting deviled eggs; the Most Eggsquisite (the Most Beautiful and Creative); Best Eggstraditional (the best traditional or classic recipe); Most Eggstraordinary (the best non-traditional with uncommon ingredients). The “Most Eggscellent (Overall, Excellent Winner) is normally chosen from among the category winners.

“This is part of a fun morning at the Market, and the contest is always exciting. You may be a terrific experienced cook who can whip up a yummy, gorgeous deviled egg plate or the one who’s always tapped to bring the deviled eggs to holiday meals and Sunday dinners because family members know that’s really all you know how to make! It doesn’t matter. You’re all invited to this contest,” Enterprise Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland said. “After all, who wouldn’t want to be the Wiregrass Deviled Egg champion of the Year? And just in time for everyone to get the recipe before the big Easter meal!”

To enter the contest, please bring 12 halves or whole eggs, depending on your recipe and presentation, to the Farmers Market between 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Pre-registration is preferred, but you are welcome to enter by coming to the Market during the registration hours.

Entry forms are available by contacting Kirkland at 334-348-2310 or kkirkland@enterpriseal.gov or by going to the Farmers Market website, www.enterpriseal.gov/183/Farmers-Market and Facebook pages www.facebook.com/enterprisealfarmersmarket/. The winners will be announced and awards presented at 11 a.m.

“We are looking forward to a great day in Enterprise on April 9, starting with all the activities at the Market, including the Easter hat decorating class,” said Kirkland.

She explained that the Farmers Market had hosted an Easter Hat Parade and Contest beginning in 2016, the same year the Deviled Egg Contest began at the Market. This year, the Hat Parade and Contest is moving downtown as a featured event at the annual Spring Festival at the Monument sponsored by Main Street Enterprise and Friends of Main Street/Downtown Enterprise. The parade and contest will be at 12:30 p.m. near the Boll Weevil Monument.

“You won’t want to miss the hat parade and contest for sure,” Kirkland said. “It’s bright and colorful and fun. Main Street and the downtown business owners are doing a great job preparing for the parade and contest at 12:30 p.m. and the whole Spring at the Monument experience, which is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. downtown.”

Kirkland said, however, Farmers Market activities will get the day started off with the spirit of spring and the anticipation of Easter, while it also supports the hat parade by offering a hat decorating class. “Bring your big sun hat, straw hat, derby, Stetson, Fedora, ball cap, upside-down basket or just about any other shape you’d like that will fit your head,” Kirkland encouraged. “Bring it to the Farmers Market and you can choose from a big variety of flowers, artificial eggs and other supplies that you can use to create a hat that reflects your style. Then you can wear your hat to downtown and show it off in the hat parade and contest.”

Materials to decorate with are free for those attending, thanks to funding from a State Legislative Tourism Grant awarded through State Rep. Rhett Marques by the Alabama Department of Tourism.