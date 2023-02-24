DALEVILLE - A Dickey’s Barbeque Pit is locating here, Daleville Mayor Jayme Stayton announced Thursday.

“After much work and many meetings in the last year, I am proud to announce Dickey’s is coming to Daleville,” he said, as he and restaurant owner Greg Smith posted a “coming soon” sign outside the former Larry’s Real Pit Bar-B-Q on Holman Bridge Road in Daleville.

The Daleville restaurant will be the eighth Dickey’s Barbeque Pit in Alabama. There are two in Dothan, and one each in Atmore, Coalburg, Frisco City, Huntsville and Mobile.

The first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit was opened in 1941 in Dallas, Texas. There are now 500 locations.