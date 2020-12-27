Discovering what Christmas is all about

As a little girl, I spent delightful moments singing about the little Lord Jesus asleep on the hay.

I spent much time gazing at our small nativity scene. I noticed all the characters gathered lovingly around the newborn child: Mary and Joseph, the angels, the shepherds, the wise men – even the animals.

The scene was warm, sweet, and serene. As much as I could comprehend at that young age, I knew it was a holy scene. I didn’t understand (and probably never will fully understand) Who this baby boy truly was – God Almighty in human flesh. But in my little girl way, I knew Jesus was a very special baby. I loved that baby.

As I grew, so did my understanding of why He was so special. And so did my love for Who that baby was – and is. In my now grown-up way, I see and love Jesus as the King of kings, Almighty God, Lord and Savior.

During this Christmas season, I seek to enter into an even deeper – a more worshipful – relationship with the One Who left the glories of heaven to be born and live among us. Would you like to join me?

If so, let’s look at Psalm 95:6 (ESV) and practice its message. “Oh come, let us worship and bow down; let us kneel before the Lord, our Maker!”