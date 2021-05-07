Discussion on Christmas parade date continues

The debate around whether to move the date of the annual downtown Christmas parade from the usual first Tuesday after Thanksgiving to the first Friday in December continued at Tuesday’s Enterprise City Council work session following a meeting between the opposing sides on April 27.
Downtown representatives were present at the parade meeting as well as several restaurant owners, Judge Paul Sherling, Chamber Director Erin Grantham, Councilmen Eugene Goolsby and Scotty Johnson, Police Chief Michael Moore and City Administrator Jonathan Tullos.
Goolsby, who is in favor of keeping the parade on the usual day, said there was strong opposition to the change from downtown restaurants Annie’s Café, The Rawls and Corks & Cattle because of the loss of revenue.
According to Goolsby, one owner said he would lose an estimated $5,000 to $6,000, while another said they would not only lose money, they had to consider the effect watching the festivities go on would have on their servers who could not participate. Another owner said they would not be able to book large parties on that night.
“They all explained that December is their biggest month of the year, and Friday and Saturday nights are their biggest days of the week,” he said. “Many of the shops on Main Street couldn’t care less about what night it’s scheduled for, but it’s the same as the restaurants: Friday’s and Saturday’s are their best days of the week.”
Goolsby added that parking was also discussed as one of the bigger issues, but maintained that the loss of revenue for the restaurants was the main factor in keeping the date the same.
“Parking was also discussed as being a big issue with people parking a pickup truck in a parking space a day ahead of the parade so they could sit in the back of the truck and watch the parade, but the biggest issue is with the restaurants losing money,” he said.
Goolsby said that Moore pointed out that historically, Friday nights receive a higher volume of calls that are typically more serious in nature, and he also has nine personnel in the military who have drill to attend, and Billy Powell, Parks and Recreation director, said he and his department would do whatever is necessary for either date, but having it on Tuesday night would give his team a break from doing something three nights in a row. He also added that the two churches he spoke to, who regularly participate, said they would like to see it remain on Tuesday.
“Additionally, I have talked with students and they all prefer for it to remain on Tuesday night. Surrounding towns and cities all know that Enterprise has their Christmas parade on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving,” he said. “It is my personal feeling that, to protect our downtown merchants and restaurants, we should continue with the tradition that has been going on for 23 years or more and have the parade on the first Tuesday night after Thanksgiving. It is less strain on our city departments and has worked well in the past. That’s my opinion, along with a lot of others.”
Johnson, who is also a member of the parade committee, supports moving the parade to the Friday date and said the biggest problem is parking. He also agreed with Goolsby that taking up spaces the night before the parade, and the morning of the parade, needs to stop.
“If we had a hundred spaces designated right now, in an area nearby Corks & Cattle and Annie’s or by The Rawls—which were the three restaurants that were represented, and it was great that they were there—I don’t think we’d have this problem,” he said. “On the other side of the railroad track going towards the EMS facility, if that grassy area was parking for everyone, I don’t think we’d have this problem.
“The other thing is people coming in the night before and the morning to park. You can’t close it off because the businesses need people to use those spaces out there…unless you post a sign saying ‘No parking after 3’ or ‘No parking after 4.’”
Johnson said Chad Wester, Downtown Enterprise Business Association president, presented a survey and said the responses didn’t lean one way or another. He also said that he talked to several churches and students as well who were in favor of holding the parade on a Friday night.
“I have to listen to everyone in the community, and working in the back of the parade for the last 10 years, at least, I’ve had several folks and churches and students say, ‘Why is this on a school night? After that, we’ve got to go straight home,’” he said. “On a Friday night, the majority of those folks that are out at the parade can go out and spend their money downtown or around town.”
Potential solutions from the two councilmen were moving the parade from Main Street to Edwards Street or keeping Lee Street open until just before the parade.
Johnson said he took an oath to serve the city in its entirety, not just for one portion of the city, and that they might be setting a dangerous precedent in blocking off Friday nights from the event calendar.
“I understand where they’re coming from, but does that mean no events and no closing of the streets?” he said. “I can see this town one day blocking downtown from the Methodist church to the Baptist church. We’re growing. Let’s concentrate on parking.
“People know we have the parade on that Tuesday, but we have eight months to get the word out. There are so many Fridays in the year. I don’t have a business, but I’m not going to concentrate on just that one Friday. I know people want to eat in those places, and they’re going to get to those places. It may be inconvenient, but if they’ll park way out at the end of Walmart and walk all that way…if you park at the courthouse, it’s not that far to those areas.”
Councilman Greg Padgett said he can understand the argument from each side, but the main thing that continues to stick out to him is the lack of parking.
“No matter what day it’s on, people start parking and blocking parking spaces the night before,” he said. “Chad said even when it’s on Tuesday, people will fill that street with trucks and cars and the merchants might as well close their doors the whole day of the Tuesday parade because there’s no parking available on Main Street because people feel like they’ve got to get there and get their tailgate spot ahead of time. I’m almost to the point where (parking) is a bigger problem right now than what day it’s on, in my opinion.”
Councilwoman Sonya Rich, acting as Council President in the absence of Turner Townsend, said she wanted to make it clear the council is not the entity making a decision on what day the parade is held, but the council will vote on whether or not to approve the street closure when a decision is made.
The parade committee meets again on Tuesday, May 11, and the council will continue the discussion at the next work session on May 18.