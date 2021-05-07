Discussion on Christmas parade date continues

Potential solutions from the two councilmen were moving the parade from Main Street to Edwards Street or keeping Lee Street open until just before the parade.

Johnson said he took an oath to serve the city in its entirety, not just for one portion of the city, and that they might be setting a dangerous precedent in blocking off Friday nights from the event calendar.

“I understand where they’re coming from, but does that mean no events and no closing of the streets?” he said. “I can see this town one day blocking downtown from the Methodist church to the Baptist church. We’re growing. Let’s concentrate on parking.

“People know we have the parade on that Tuesday, but we have eight months to get the word out. There are so many Fridays in the year. I don’t have a business, but I’m not going to concentrate on just that one Friday. I know people want to eat in those places, and they’re going to get to those places. It may be inconvenient, but if they’ll park way out at the end of Walmart and walk all that way…if you park at the courthouse, it’s not that far to those areas.”

Councilman Greg Padgett said he can understand the argument from each side, but the main thing that continues to stick out to him is the lack of parking.