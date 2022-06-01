Distinguished Young Woman showcase is Friday

Ten girls from Coffee and Dale counties will compete for college scholarships and thousands of dollars in cash scholarships on June 3 at the Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee and Dale Counties Showcase held at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. Each county will name a Distinguished Young Woman of 2023.

Participants for the Class of 2023 will be evaluated by a panel of five judges in the following categories: scholastic (25%); interview (25%); talent (20%); fitness (15%); and self-expression (15%).

Participants in the Coffee County competition include Kamryn Bailey, Ella Hogan, Ariana Johnson, Tyler Mitchell and Emma Woodall. Dale County’s participants include Emily Ganey, Reagan Hollis, Alex Peters, Kaylle Rosales and Ainsley Watts.

This program is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at the door for ages under 12 years old for $5 and 12 and over for $10.

ABOUT DISTINGUISHED YOUNG WOMEN: Founded in 1958 in Mobile, Alabama, Distinguished Young Women is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls. During it’s 64 years of operation, the program has provided life-changing experiences for more than 750,000 young women. Last year, Distinguished Young Women provided $1.5 billion in cash and college scholarship opportunities to program participants at the local, state, and national level.

The mission of Distinguished Young Women is to positively impact the lives of young women by providing a transformative experience that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent. National Sponsors are Mobile County, City of Mobile, Wintzell’s Oyster House, Encore Rehabilitation, Alabama Power Foundation, Master Boat Builders, The Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Regions Financial Corporation, Evonik Industries, Shoe Station, Gant Travel Management, Wellington & Bonnie Coffeen, Jostens, and The Alabama Media Group.

For more information about Distinguished Young Women, visit www.DistinguisedYW.org. Find us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. To learn more about the Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee County program, please visit www.coffee.al.distinguishedyw.org.