Distinguished Young Woman showcase is Friday

Ten girls from Coffee, Dale and Geneva counties will compete for college scholarships and thousands of dollars in cash scholarships on June 4 at the Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee/Dale/Geneva counties Showcase held at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. After the program, each county will name a Distinguished Young Woman of 2022.

The participants for the Class of 2022 will be evaluated by a panel of five judges in the following categories: scholastic (25%); interview (25%); talent (20%); fitness (15%); and self-expression (15%).

Coffee County’s participants are Gracie Thrash, Graciana Doster, Riley Jo Jonston, Addison Lett and Caroline Cotter. Dale County competitors are Cheyenne Monk, Deanna McDaniel and Ally Lamberth, and Geneva County contestants are Faith Dillard and Teya Warren.

The program is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased at the door for $5 for ages 12 and under and $10 for 12 and over.

About Distinguished

Young WomenDistinguished Young Women was founded in 1958 in Mobile and is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls. During its 63 years of operation, the program has provided life-changing experiences for more than 750,000 young women.