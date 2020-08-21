District 1 candidates voice opinions

(Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a three-part series of coverage from Wednesday’s city council forum. Parts 1 and 2 will be featured in today’s publication as separate articles.)

The forum opened with the introduction of District 1 candidates Sonya Wheeler Rich and Reiders White Jr. Jerrold Whitehurst, the third candidate in District 1, was unable to attend the forum due to a work conflict.

In her opening statement, Rich said, “I don’t consider myself a politician of sorts. I think to serve in the capacity I’m serving that you do have to have some political prowess, and I think I possess that. I think it’s very important to have a relatable touch to the people that you’re serving, so I know I definitely bring that to the table.

“Now, as far as being a woman that’s already serving on the city council, that may seem good; but Perry and Eugene, they might say something different. Sometimes I try to push the ‘girl power’ just a little bit. Perry will send out notices on what shirt we’re going to wear — and that’s very important when you’re the female that’s serving on the council already — but I can’t be told an hour before council that we’re going to wear the white shirt or the blue shirt, so I told Perry, ‘Hey, I need to know this, like a week out.’ As women, you know, we bring that certain drama sometimes to the scene.

“In a serious matter, I am running for election. I was appointed in 2017, so I am running to maintain my seat that I’m currently serving on in District 1. I was born and raised in Enterprise. I played and grew up in the District 1 area, my grandparents live in District 1, so my roots are definitely there. It’s an honor to have been appointed to the council, to serve the people that I know and that I love so very much. I made the decision that I wanted to continue to serve, that I wanted to run for office, so here I am six days away preparing for Tuesday. One of the things I’d like to do is continue to look out for those that don’t have a voice, or don’t have as much of a voice as they would like to have. I think that’s what I do; I want to be able to bring those issues to the council that are presented to me and to serve the people in that regard. It’s very important to me that all of us are treated fairly in the City of Enterprise, and I think the city has done a great job of doing that so far.”