District 1 candidates voice opinions

(Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a three-part series of coverage from Wednesday’s city council forum. Parts 1 and 2 will be featured in today’s publication as separate articles.)
The forum opened with the introduction of District 1 candidates Sonya Wheeler Rich and Reiders White Jr. Jerrold Whitehurst, the third candidate in District 1, was unable to attend the forum due to a work conflict.
In her opening statement, Rich said, “I don’t consider myself a politician of sorts. I think to serve in the capacity I’m serving that you do have to have some political prowess, and I think I possess that. I think it’s very important to have a relatable touch to the people that you’re serving, so I know I definitely bring that to the table.
“Now, as far as being a woman that’s already serving on the city council, that may seem good; but Perry and Eugene, they might say something different. Sometimes I try to push the ‘girl power’ just a little bit. Perry will send out notices on what shirt we’re going to wear — and that’s very important when you’re the female that’s serving on the council already — but I can’t be told an hour before council that we’re going to wear the white shirt or the blue shirt, so I told Perry, ‘Hey, I need to know this, like a week out.’ As women, you know, we bring that certain drama sometimes to the scene.
“In a serious matter, I am running for election. I was appointed in 2017, so I am running to maintain my seat that I’m currently serving on in District 1. I was born and raised in Enterprise. I played and grew up in the District 1 area, my grandparents live in District 1, so my roots are definitely there. It’s an honor to have been appointed to the council, to serve the people that I know and that I love so very much. I made the decision that I wanted to continue to serve, that I wanted to run for office, so here I am six days away preparing for Tuesday. One of the things I’d like to do is continue to look out for those that don’t have a voice, or don’t have as much of a voice as they would like to have. I think that’s what I do; I want to be able to bring those issues to the council that are presented to me and to serve the people in that regard. It’s very important to me that all of us are treated fairly in the City of Enterprise, and I think the city has done a great job of doing that so far.”
In his opening statement, White said, “My name is Reiders White, and I’m running for District 1, praise God. I’m a little nervous, but I’ll be alright. My purpose is looking out for the kids. We don’t have anywhere for the kids to go and play, and we don’t give back to the kids. Kids are our future, and we have to do what we need to do to give them an area to play because they have to quit playing on the streets. When they’re playing on the streets, they act like they own the streets and they don’t want to move when people are passing by. That’s what we need to do. That’s my main goal, to try to help the people, clean up the community and make it a lot better looking.
"The people are going to have to help me; I can’t do it by myself. I have to go to them and see what we need to do to pick up this area, to clean it up and make it look better. Thank you.”
After all the candidates finished their introductions, the question and answer portion began, and each candidate was given one minute to answer. The questions, which were taken from the audience during the social hour, and the candidates’ answers are as follows.
What two characteristics do you possess that would make you a good councilman? If elected, what would you do to make yourself accessible to the citizens in your district?
Rich: Two characteristics that I have: I’m practical. We’re faced with a lot of issues that concern this city, and it’s very important to use practical judgment and good common sense, so I bring that to the table. I’m also just an easy-going person. When I think of ‘easy,’ E is for empathize. You want to be able to empathize with the citizens that you serve. You want to also be able to A, advise. We have to do a lot of that on the council. You want to also S, simplify things. Things are just better when they’re simplified. There are a lot of difficult things we have to address, but if we can address them in a way that’s simplistic for all the citizens to understand, that’s wonderful. Lastly, just to have a ‘yes’ attitude.”
White: I would go door to door and talk to the people and get their ideas of what they want me to do for the city, and we’ll go from there.
We have all heard how much our streets need repair, but what are one or two other major issues you see in your districts or in the city that need to be repaired or updated?
Rich: I 100 percent agree with what’s been said about infrastructure and a recreation center. In my district, we’re highly plagued with abandoned and nuisance properties, so that is something that we’re constantly working on. We’ve seen that the roads are starting to be repaired, so let’s put something nice on those roads. I would like to see us look at public transportation. Oftentimes, in my career and my profession, I see a lot of people unemployed, and it’s not always because they choose to be. It’s quick to say people aren’t working simply because they’re lazy; sometimes, that’s not the case. Sometimes, it’s because they lack transportation. If our city could implement that, that would be awesome.
White: Like I said before, trying to get some places for the kids to play. We need to put more stuff out there in Peavy Park so the kids can have somewhere to go, and we have a little park on Bell Street that we need to lift up for the kids to play at so we can get them off the street. There’s a lot of houses around there that are making the area look bad, so we need to get with the owners and either have them torn down or fix them up.
With our schools teaching more socialism and revised history with little or no patriotism, would you be willing to vet more carefully the appointments to the city school board (to see where they stand on the issues that indoctrinate our children)? Do you support Common Core?
Rich: I do not support Common Core. I would like to see us look a little deeper into individuals that we appoint. I think it’s easy to get caught up on names and what people do professionally. I don’t necessarily agree that a person has to have children to be able to properly serve. I’m not a mother, but I would have the capacity to sit on that board and make decisions concerning children in the city. We just need to look at good people who can offer sound reasoning for the benefit of our schools.
White: I don’t agree with it either. I think that a lot of us quit loving ourselves, and we need to learn how to start back loving ourselves. That’s our problem right now. If you love yourself, you’ll love one another. That’s the main thing. I don’t have anything against anyone; I love everyone I come across. That’s what we need to get back in our lives. We need to start loving each other and loving ourselves.
Due to time constraints, no further questions were asked. District 3 candidates Danny Bradley, James Brown, Les Hogan and Greg Padgett will be featured in Sunday’s edition of the Ledger.
