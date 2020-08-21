District 2 contenders get candid

(Editor’s note: This is Part 2 of a three-part series of coverage from Wednesday’s city council forum. Parts 1 and 2 will be featured in today’s publication as separate articles.)
After District 1 candidates finished their opening statements, District 2 candidates Eugene Goolsby and LaQuilla Stoudmire were given the opportunity to speak.
In his opening statement, Goolsby said, “I’m thankful that God has blessed me and I’ve been able to contribute to our city for the past 41 years. I considered only serving four years, but there are a lot of projects that I would like to see completed. Some of these [involve] continuing to improve our infrastructure. We’re in Phase II of a waterline replacement, replacing old iron-pipe water lines that someone put in back in the 40’s, and we’re about to replace a water tank over by Grocery Advantage on the bypass. That water tank now is a half million gallon [tank]—the new one will be 1.5 million gallons—and we’re drilling a new well there to release more gallons per minute. We had a company drive through all our streets with a state-of-the-art vehicle to determine the condition of our streets. Over 50 percent of our streets are poor to failed condition. Our next administration is planning a big resurfacing project since many of our streets are in such bad condition.
“I’d like to see a new recreation complex with a public swimming pool and a pool for competitive swimming events. I’d like to see a new soccer complex, which we hope to get started on in the next few months. Increasing the pay of our policemen and all of our city employees is important to me. I would like to continue to identify and clean up unsightly properties before they become a public nuisance.
“I was instrumental in the addition of a code enforcement officer in our engineering department; I am proud of the work this department is doing. From January of this year to July, they have investigated 387 properties. They have sent out 335 notification letters, and 182 properties have been mitigated. You hear many comments about more industry, jobs, growing Enterprise, strategic plans, restaurants, etc., but let me tell you what most of the people are concerned about: nuisance properties, stray cats, barking dogs, vicious dogs, trash not being picked up, property being rezoned, pot holes, water drainage from neighbors' properties. These are the things that I investigate daily, I’m available for, I listen to and I try to resolve. God bless.”
In her opening statement, Stoudmire said, “Hello everyone, my name is LaQuilla Stoudmire. I’m from Enterprise. I grew up here and I played here, graduated from Enterprise High School and was even on the color guard. One of the things that concerned me when I was passing out fliers in my district, District 2, is that we had a lot of sick and shut-in with our elderly.
“Before COVID-19 came, it was never an issue, it was never a problem. But now, these same people cannot get out and get about because they have preexisting conditions. My goal is to have a committee to have someone to help bring these people groceries and for someone to bring them medicine so they do not have to feel like they are stranded in their own homes. I don’t want our sick and shut-in and our elderly people to be forgotten. They cannot be sacrificed. My mother cannot be sacrificed. My grandmother cannot be sacrificed.
“I just want the best for Enterprise. I stand here as a conservative — which is rare, because a lot of people are in my inbox on Facebook and I was called all sorts of names because ‘How can you be a conservative?’ Because I know what’s important for my community, and I know what’s important for my country. I am a veteran and a combat veteran. I served my country in Iraq, and I went back twice to Afghanistan, so I know what this community needs and I know what our country needs. We have to make it great.”
After all the candidates finished their introductions, the question and answer portion began, and each candidate was given one minute to answer. The questions, which were taken from the audience during the social hour, and the candidates’ answers are as follows.
What two characteristics do you possess that would make you a good councilman? If elected, what would you do to make yourself accessible to the citizens in your district?
Goolsby: I feel like I have a servant’s heart. I am retired, so I do have time available and I feel like I’m a hard worker. One of my pet peeves is nuisance properties, and I’ve worked diligently on that for the last four years, and I plan to continue that. My phone number, my cell number, everyone has always had plenty of access to me and I’m glad to talk to anybody anytime.
Stoudmire: For me, it’s loyalty and honesty. Oftentimes, people do not want to hear the truth or you have to tiptoe around the truth or baby [someone] because we’ve been told, ‘Oh, don’t say this or don’t say that.’ Now look at this world; it’s in a mess. No one wants to hear the truth anymore. There is no loyalty. You have a problem with this issue or you have a problem with that issue, and you cannot just be honest about a particular issue without everyone saying ‘you hurt my feelings.’
We have all heard how much our streets need repair, but what are one or two other major issues you see in your districts or in the city that need to be repaired or updated?
Goolsby: In addition to all the things we’ve talked about that need to be repaired, one thing that hasn’t been mentioned is the sidewalks. We’ve had a couple of our senior citizens to trip and fall and get seriously hurt recently. The sidewalks on Lee Street, West College Street, even on Daleville Avenue, were put in many, many years ago and have never been repaired. They’re in bad shape and need replacing.
Stoudmire: When the schools get out, maybe some retired teachers, if they don’t have anything to do in the afternoons, could perhaps set up tutoring programs to meet at a central location. I think that would be a wonderful idea to have retirees that were in the school system to help with the new education system that we have online now, because a lot of parents are not equipped to teach their children or to home school their children. I think that’s something we need to consider.
With our schools teaching more socialism and revised history with little or no patriotism, would you be willing to vet more carefully the appointments to the city school board (to see where they stand on the issues that indoctrinate our children)? Do you support Common Core?
Goolsby: Number one, I do not support Common Core. I think it’s very important who we select to serve on the school board. We’ve had one new appointment within the last few months, and I think we made a wise choice. I think it’s important that the person who is chosen has been involved in the school system or they have a child in the system, and of course they have the patriotism we’re talking about.
Stoudmire: I do not support Common Core. As a parent to my 15-year-old niece, I don’t understand why we’re changing everything. As far as history goes, you can’t change history. It happened. You need to learn from it, learn how to not do certain things, but we can’t change our histories. I’m a firm believer in that. Tearing down statues is not going to do any good. Those statues don’t pay your bills. No one even noticed them until some liberal said ‘Hey, there’s a statue right there,’ and then all of a sudden statues offend us, so we need to be mindful of that.
Due to time constraints, no further questions were asked. District 3 candidates Danny Bradley, James Brown, Les Hogan and Greg Padgett will be featured in Sunday’s edition of the Ledger.
