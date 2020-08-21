District 2 contenders get candid

(Editor’s note: This is Part 2 of a three-part series of coverage from Wednesday’s city council forum. Parts 1 and 2 will be featured in today’s publication as separate articles.)

After District 1 candidates finished their opening statements, District 2 candidates Eugene Goolsby and LaQuilla Stoudmire were given the opportunity to speak.

In his opening statement, Goolsby said, “I’m thankful that God has blessed me and I’ve been able to contribute to our city for the past 41 years. I considered only serving four years, but there are a lot of projects that I would like to see completed. Some of these [involve] continuing to improve our infrastructure. We’re in Phase II of a waterline replacement, replacing old iron-pipe water lines that someone put in back in the 40’s, and we’re about to replace a water tank over by Grocery Advantage on the bypass. That water tank now is a half million gallon [tank]—the new one will be 1.5 million gallons—and we’re drilling a new well there to release more gallons per minute. We had a company drive through all our streets with a state-of-the-art vehicle to determine the condition of our streets. Over 50 percent of our streets are poor to failed condition. Our next administration is planning a big resurfacing project since many of our streets are in such bad condition.

“I’d like to see a new recreation complex with a public swimming pool and a pool for competitive swimming events. I’d like to see a new soccer complex, which we hope to get started on in the next few months. Increasing the pay of our policemen and all of our city employees is important to me. I would like to continue to identify and clean up unsightly properties before they become a public nuisance.