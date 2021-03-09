 Skip to main content
DJHS students excel in Jr. Beta Convention competitions
Dauphin Junior High School Jr. Beta Club students performed well in this year’s Alabama Jr. Beta Convention, bringing home four first place awards and having a student elected to serve as Alabama State Jr. Beta Secretary.

The competitions were all held virtually due to COVID-19, and all submissions were made by Feb. 8.

Over 25 students entered the virtual competition, and 15 students placed or won in their categories.

DJHS Jr. Beta will go on to compete later this summer at the national competition in Orlando.

DJHS Jr. Beta sponsors are Cheryl Watson, Connie Nichols, Andrew Johnson, Jonny Booth and Madison Brown. The winners are as follows:

Raedyn Weems—Alabama State Jr. Beta Secretary

Molly Marsh—1st Place, Color Photography

Yunny Ha—1st Place, 8th Grade Math

Michael Mayoral—1st Place, Performing Arts Solo/Duo/Trio

Olivia Palfreeman, Graham Andress, and Sawyer Williams—1st Place, Book Battle

Michael Mayoral—2nd Place, 7th Grade Science

Marcus Whiting—3rd Place, 8th Grade Science

Samantha Sykes, Isabella Fotopolus, Caiden Watson, Faith Walker, Brayden Vest and Kayla Tyson—4th Place Candidate Skit

JD Reeves—5th Place, 7th Grade Math

Elana Hughes—5th Place, Recyclable Art

