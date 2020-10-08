DoJ: Tow company illegally sold troops' cars

Mekete had orders to immediately report to technical school at Sheppard Air Force Base near Wichita Falls, Texas upon graduation, so he signed a special power of attorney authorizing his friend to retrieve his personal items from the vehicle. His friend discovered a laptop was missing and that Mekete’s gym bag had been cut open and searched.

United Towing then auctioned Mekete’s vehicle without a court order on Nov. 17, 2017, leaving the airman without a vehicle at his new duty station. The complaint also alleges the company auctioned the vehicles of two other airmen, a soldier and a member of the Coast Guard.

“When members of our military answer the call to serve our country, they should be able to do so without having to worry that their vehicles or property will be auctioned off while they are on duty," Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband, of DoJ’s Civil Rights Division, said in a media release. "The department is filing this lawsuit to ensure that United Tows provides just compensation to the servicemembers who were harmed[.]”

Mekete, the airman named in the DoJ’s filing, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reached via phone by Military Times, a United Tows employee declined to comment on the lawsuit and offered contact information for their attorney, James Creedon.