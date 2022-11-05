Dolly Parton Look-Alike contest coming to Coffee County on Nov. 17

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Coffee County is hosting a Dolly Look Alike Contest, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. at Enterprise State Community College Black Box Theater.

“A fun fundraiser to find the Best Dolly Look Alike in the Wiregrass,” is the way Imagination Library of Coffee County Director Judy Penuel describes the event that is a fundraiser to provide free books for children in the county from birth to five years of age. “The winner will ride in the Enterprise Christmas Parade and there will also be a People’s Choice Winner.

“You can never get enough books into the hands of enough children...it takes a lot of money to look this cheap” Parton is credited with saving and this contest brings these two important facts together in one fun evening, Penuel said.

“We are excited to have this amazing book gifting program available for all children 5 and under of Coffee County and Fort Rucker, and what’s more fun than a room full of Dolly’s to raise money to support this program” said Penuel.

Penuel said she is accepting contestants and selling tickets to the event and can be contacted at at (877) 323-8663, email read@readcoffeecounty.org , or see our Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ReadCoffeeCounty/ for additional information.

Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book-gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation, a 501©(3) non-profit organization, has gifted nearly 200 million free books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and The Republic of Ireland. The Imagination Library mails more than 2 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to enrolled children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading and inspiring children to dream more, learn more, care more and be more.