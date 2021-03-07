 Skip to main content
Don't believe everything you hear
Today’s topic is supposed to be about a StarsInsider online feature: “Mind-blowing bizarre things people actually believed 50 years ago.”

Maybe your scribe can follow directions given by a deceased Enterprise High School English teacher: “Choose your TOPIT!”

Here’s how the feature opened: “In the 1960s, people believed some pretty wild theories about everything from social sciences to health and technology.”

Here at the rock, it’s somehow been more than 50 years since the ’60s.

On the other hand, the last 12 months have felt like 50 years in some regards.

Fifty years ago was 1971, one of two years your scribe drove back and forth to Troy State University because commuting was too expensive and too dangerous.

Anyhow, here are some of the “bizarre things” people believed some half century ago:

Ice picks are useful to perform lobotomies

Gun handling classes should be taught in schools

Sharks can provide cancer cure

Rock music corrupts young’uns

Sugar ain’t a bad thing

Lasers are the greatest technological advances

“Marijuana is deadly”

Communism is an example of the “domino theory”

ATM’s ain’t worth anything

Detroit has a bright future

State-run lotteries attack morals

Americans will be working 30-hour weeks by the first of the 21st Century

Hmmm.

Ok, here are some topics to ponder during Women’s History Month (March 1-31):

Teens need to plan active dates to avoid getting physical

Single women can’t be trusted with credit cards

Conversation on a date with women should be avoided as women are unable to converse properly

“Women should ‘sound pretty’ to get a boyfriend”

Single women should find their “guys” at AA meetings

Flight attendants should retire at 32 to maintain the proper image (until 1972)

Wives should always allow husbands to speak first

A wife’s job is to provide an orderly home

Smoking relieves pregnancy constipation

While pregnant, women must avoid weight gain and not cut their hair

Feeding babies at night “sows the seeds of socialism”

Babies should follow family eating habits by the time it’s nine weeks old

Aight, here are some headlines from the same day the above topits were listed:

The $15 minimum wage may not pass

Russia claims U.S. gave mere minutes notice before Syrian strike

Former U.S. gymnastics coach kills self hours after being charged with 24 sex-trafficking felonies

“Man ‘running around with no clothes on’ shot while carrying Bible through Florida apartment complex

Bugs are a healthy and sustainable food sources

“Bachelor” finalist tells people to quit defending her racist pictures

“White House rule against past marijuana use goes up in smoke”

Kansas students demand change for school named for KKK member

Gambino crime family member Peter Gotti dies in prison

Finally, from an entry about lies we’re told as children some still believe:

If you weewee in a pool it turns red

You can’t kiss your own elbow

Drinking coffee stunts growth

Swallowed gum takes seven years to digest

Touching toads causes warts

As the old gag goes, unless you’re busy, you just tried to kiss your elbow …

