Don't believe everything you hear

Today’s topic is supposed to be about a StarsInsider online feature: “Mind-blowing bizarre things people actually believed 50 years ago.”
Maybe your scribe can follow directions given by a deceased Enterprise High School English teacher: “Choose your TOPIT!”
Here’s how the feature opened: “In the 1960s, people believed some pretty wild theories about everything from social sciences to health and technology.”
Here at the rock, it’s somehow been more than 50 years since the ’60s.
On the other hand, the last 12 months have felt like 50 years in some regards.
Fifty years ago was 1971, one of two years your scribe drove back and forth to Troy State University because commuting was too expensive and too dangerous.
Anyhow, here are some of the “bizarre things” people believed some half century ago:
Ice picks are useful to perform lobotomies
Gun handling classes should be taught in schools
Sharks can provide cancer cure
Rock music corrupts young’uns
Sugar ain’t a bad thing
Lasers are the greatest technological advances
“Marijuana is deadly”
Communism is an example of the “domino theory”
ATM’s ain’t worth anything
Detroit has a bright future
State-run lotteries attack morals
Americans will be working 30-hour weeks by the first of the 21st Century
Hmmm.
Ok, here are some topics to ponder during Women’s History Month (March 1-31):
Teens need to plan active dates to avoid getting physical
Single women can’t be trusted with credit cards
Conversation on a date with women should be avoided as women are unable to converse properly
“Women should ‘sound pretty’ to get a boyfriend”
Single women should find their “guys” at AA meetings
Flight attendants should retire at 32 to maintain the proper image (until 1972)
Wives should always allow husbands to speak first
A wife’s job is to provide an orderly home
Smoking relieves pregnancy constipation
While pregnant, women must avoid weight gain and not cut their hair
Feeding babies at night “sows the seeds of socialism”
Babies should follow family eating habits by the time it’s nine weeks old
Aight, here are some headlines from the same day the above topits were listed:
The $15 minimum wage may not pass
Russia claims U.S. gave mere minutes notice before Syrian strike
Former U.S. gymnastics coach kills self hours after being charged with 24 sex-trafficking felonies
“Man ‘running around with no clothes on’ shot while carrying Bible through Florida apartment complex
Bugs are a healthy and sustainable food sources
“Bachelor” finalist tells people to quit defending her racist pictures
“White House rule against past marijuana use goes up in smoke”
Kansas students demand change for school named for KKK member
Gambino crime family member Peter Gotti dies in prison
