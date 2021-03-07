Don't believe everything you hear

Today’s topic is supposed to be about a StarsInsider online feature: “Mind-blowing bizarre things people actually believed 50 years ago.”

Maybe your scribe can follow directions given by a deceased Enterprise High School English teacher: “Choose your TOPIT!”

Here’s how the feature opened: “In the 1960s, people believed some pretty wild theories about everything from social sciences to health and technology.”

Here at the rock, it’s somehow been more than 50 years since the ’60s.

On the other hand, the last 12 months have felt like 50 years in some regards.

Fifty years ago was 1971, one of two years your scribe drove back and forth to Troy State University because commuting was too expensive and too dangerous.

Anyhow, here are some of the “bizarre things” people believed some half century ago:

Ice picks are useful to perform lobotomies

Gun handling classes should be taught in schools

Sharks can provide cancer cure

Rock music corrupts young’uns

Sugar ain’t a bad thing