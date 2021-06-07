Doster named 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee County

The Distinguished Young Woman programs of Coffee, Dale and Geneva counties came together in a joint showcase Friday night to award thousands of dollars in college and cash scholarships as well as name a Distinguished Young Woman of 2022.

Gracie Thrash, Graciana Doster, Riley Jo Jonston, Addison Lett and Caroline Cotter represented Coffee County on stage at Enterprise High School’s Performing Arts Center. The night featured both group and individual fitness routines, talent exhibitions and an on-stage question as well as a self-expression/evening gown portion. They were also judged on scholastics and an off-stage interview prior to the program.

Doster, a rising senior at Enterprise High School, was named the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee County and will go on to represent the county at the state competition. Thrash was named the first alternate.

Individual award recipients are as follows:

Scholastic

Graciana Doster and Riley Jo Johnston

Interview

Graciana Doster and Gracie Thrash

Self-Expression

Graciana Doster and Gracie Thrash